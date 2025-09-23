Italy extends air defense systems rotation in Estonia after Russian airspace incursion

Italy will extend the deployment of its SAMP/T air defense system in Estonia until spring 2026 following Russia's airspace violation, the Italian defense minister said during a visit to Ämari Air Base.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto visited the almost 500 Italian troops stationed at the Estonian base as part of the rotational NATO Baltic Air Policing mission on Tuesday.

Italian fighter jets responded to the 12-minute-long incursion on Friday when three armed Russian MiG-31s flew in Estonian airspace without permission.

The long-range ground-based SAMP/T was deployed to Estonia in June and was previously stationed in Lithuania.

"As a result of Russia's violation of Estonian airspace, Italy decided to extend the presence of the SAMP/T system and the CAEW radar aircraft. If they [Russia] were looking for a response, then this is it — our strengthened presence here," Crosetto said.

Under the initial plan, the air defense system was supposed to leave in the fall. It will now remain in Estonia until the end of the Italian air policing mission next spring.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "This is the first and clear response to Russian provocations. If the Russians fly here and enter our airspace again, they will know that a long-range air defense system is facing them. Not only can we respond from the air, but we also have ground-to-air capabilities here. It is also partly a response within the framework of the Eastern Sentry project."

Pevkur also highlighted that the Italians had responded to the Russian incursion last week.

"First the Finns, then the Italian fighters from Ämari Air Base, and then the Swedes took over. So it was excellent cooperation," he told the assembled media.

The Italian Army's SAMP/T air defense system in Lithuania in February 2025. Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

Future of the Baltic Air Policing mission

The Estonian minister said that NATO is continuing to develop the Eastern Sentry mission, which launched earlier this month after more than a dozen Russian drones breached Poland's airspace. Multiple countries have pledged to send additional forces to the region.

Discussions within the alliance under Article 4 on Tuesday confirmed plans to strengthen air defense, Pevkur said. This includes both Estonia's and its allies' contributions.

There are also talks about developing the Baltic Air Policing mission, although it does not necessarily mean it will become an air defense mission, as some commentators have called for.

Pevkur noted that compared to its early days, the air policing mission already includes a small air defense component.

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Ardi Hallismaa/ Estonian Defense Forces

"If we look at the Eurofighters coming to Estonia, they already carry much heavier armaments than during previous missions, and that is essentially the answer: that we are transitioning to air defense elements. Of course, if we talk about a wartime air defense model, that is a completely different matter," he said.

Asked by "Aktuaalne kaamera" whether Italy would support transforming the Baltic Air Policing mission into an air defense mission, Crosetto said he was ready to do what is needed.

"From the moment we decided to send our capabilities to NATO's eastern flank, we have been ready to do whatever is necessary, but I think the most important thing right now is to keep a cool head and stay calm," the Italian minister said.

NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission is based in Estonia and Lithuania and protects the region's airspace. Jets are regularly scrambled to respond to Russian planes flying close to, and sometimes in, the alliance's airspace.

--

