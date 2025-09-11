Italian AWACS plane scrambled from Estonia after drone incursion in Poland

One of two Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) planes scrambled after Russian drones entered Polish airspace took off from Ämari base in Estonia.

Italy currently holds the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission role.

Shortly after midnight, two AWACS planes took off, to provide increased monitoring of the situation after a large number of drones had entered Polish territory, tracking site Itamilradar reported.

One of these was an Italian Air Force Gulfstream E.550 CAEW plane, which took off from Ämari Air Base and headed south.

The AWACS plane's transponder was switched off, making it "disappear" from tracking websites until shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday when returning to Ämari.

Normally when conducting patrols as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, the transponder would be switched on.

The other AWACS plane deployed was a Polish Air Force aircraft.

Close to 20 Shahed-type Russian attack drones and possible decoys entered Polish airspace both individually and in groups overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Up to four were downed by Poland's military, and while the bulk of the drones came down in any case in the southeast of the country, a small number traveled considerably further west.

Airports in Poland including the Chopin Airport in Warsaw were closed during the incident.

The incident came at a time when Ukraine is under intensified drone attack by Russia.

Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, stopped short of calling the drone incursion an act of war, though still noted it was the closest the country has come to open conflict since World War Two.

Poland has called for NATO's Article IV, dealing with consultations between allies on security concerns, to be invoked. This has happened seven times in history, most recently in the aftermath of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022. Article IV was also invoked after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russia itself is soon to start its Zapad ("West") large-scale military exercise, also involving Belarus. This is the first time Zapad has been held since the invasion of Ukraine began.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!