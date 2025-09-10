FM official: Russia aiming drones at NATO airspace would be a major escalation

Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov said the exact circumstances of Russian drones entering Polish airspace are still being clarified, but based on current information, it does not appear to have happened by accident. Because of this, Poland has requested consultations under NATO's Article 4.

"This is, of course, a very serious matter and allies stand in solidarity with Poland," Vseviov told ERR. "Discussions are already underway on what steps to take. In broader terms, it is clear — incidents like this are possible because Russia is waging a war of aggression in Europe and the fastest, most lasting and most reasonable way to stop them is to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine until the aggressor ends its aggression."

In Vseviov's view, the drones' entry into Poland did not mark a turning point in the war in Ukraine.

"It was certainly an extraordinary and brutal escalation, especially if we eventually conclude that these were not drones that had gone off course — though even in that case I want to underline that there is no excuse for drones entering another country's airspace," he added.

He called the deliberate sending of drones into NATO airspace a significant escalation.

"This fits the pattern we've seen. Under pressure, Russia has recently become more hysterical, more panicked and, in my view, more desperate. One sign of this is the overly eager diplomatic messaging aimed, it seems, at pleasing U.S. President [Donald Trump], who, it appears to me, sees through it," Vseviov said.

According to the secretary general, Russia's escalating behavior must be met with a clear response.

"Our response must be united and firm. The cost of aggression must be driven as high as possible with concrete, practical steps and the still-existing, self-imposed limits on support for Ukraine must be removed. We need to continue with political, military and economic support, but also with bringing Ukraine closer to membership in the European Union and NATO," Vseviov said.

Asked whether Russia was testing the West's reaction, he replied: "I cannot say what Russia's intention was in doing this. Whether it was some sort of test or an attempt to provoke — I don't know. But it must receive an unambiguous response, one that removes any desire to try it again."

Vseviov also outlined the chain of command if a Russian drone enters NATO territory.

"Every country has its own chain of command and its sovereign right to use force in accordance with its laws. At the same time, there are certain NATO procedures linked to NATO plans, which are agreed upon and flow down from the Supreme Allied Commander Europe through the various relevant headquarters," he explained.

"As for whether this particular case was a Polish national step or a joint action, I cannot yet say with certainty — this is also quite a recent incident for me," Vseviov noted. "All response procedures will certainly be reviewed. These situations also give us opportunities to learn how to make our reactions faster and more precise. But it seems to me that both Poland's own actions and those of its allies were at play here."

--

