Estonian PM to NATO Supreme Commander Europe: Unity is our best weapon

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich. Source: Stenbock House
The violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones is unprecedented and unacceptable, Estonian PM Kristen Michal (Reform) told NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich on Wednesday.

"Russia bears full responsibility," said Michal, adding that "such incidents are a direct consequence of Putin's continued escalation of the war in Ukraine."

Michal confirmed that Estonia's support for Poland is unwavering.

"We are sharing information, assessing the threat and deciding on the next steps together with our allies. NATO must consider options to strengthen the alliance's air defense. Our unity is our best weapon," he said.

The Estonian PM also emphasized that Estonia takes national defense very seriously and will contribute more than 5 percent of its GDP to national defense starting from next year.

"This is by no means an easy task, and we cannot do everything on our own. The presence of strong NATO allies in our region is essential to deter Russia on land, at sea and in the air," said Michal, adding that he had visited U.S. soldiers stationed in Estonia last month.

"Support for the Ukrainian army and military aid, together with credible security guarantees, has to be our priority. We also must continue to exert strong pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Michal said.

Gen. Grynkewich took office as Commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe this July, replacing Gen. Christopher Cavoli. The visit was Gen. Grynkewich's first to Estonia in his current role.

In addition to Michal, Gen. Grynkewich also met with Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), President Alar Karis, and Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo.

Editor: Michael Cole

