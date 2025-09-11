X!

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over Polish airspace incursion

Estonian and United Nations flags on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.
Estonian and United Nations flags on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
On Thursday (September 11), the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires to strongly condemn the violation of Polish airspace by Russian combat drones.

In a press release, the ministry described the incursion as "an unacceptable and aggressive act that endangers the security of citizens, regional stability, and international peace."

"While Russia has repeatedly carried out similar violations of the airspace of sovereign states in the past, this incident must be regarded as a deliberate escalation. Estonia reaffirms that it stands in solidarity with Poland alongside our Allies," the ministry wrote.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the brutal bombing carried out by Russia in Donetsk on September 9, which killed 25 civilians who had gathered to collect their pensions.

"The extensive violation of NATO airspace over Polish territory, which led to the partial closure of Polish airspace, is unacceptable and the responsibility lies with Russia," Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said.

"Russia shows no regard for peace, and is instead continuing its dangerous escalation and testing the West. This was also demonstrated by the September 9 attack in Donetsk. To strike and kill civilians as they wait to receive their pensions is a shocking example of the inhumanity of Putin and his army," Tsahkna added.

Editor: Michael Coole



