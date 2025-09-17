Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

"In recent years, Estonia and South Africa have strengthened their bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of economy, digital affairs and education," Daniel Erik Schaer, Estonia's Ambassador to South Africa, said. "Visa-free travel for Estonian citizens is an important step in deepening long-term cooperation. It will make traveling to South Africa significantly easier for both tourists and entrepreneurs."

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna made an official visit to South Africa last November together with an Estonian business delegation, when easing travel requirements was one of the central topics in meetings with local representatives.

South Africa's Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, visited Estonia in May, taking part in the Africa Business Forum and the e-Voting Conference.

The visa-free travel to South Africa came into effect at the start of this month and is valid for stays of up to 90 days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!