Foreign Minister: IAEA director general opening Russia exhibition 'regrettable'

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

The decision by Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to open a Russian exhibit at a conference in Vienna is regrettable, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

"It is deeply regrettable that Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), decided this week to open Russia's exhibition during the IAEA Annual Conference in Vienna," Tsahkna noted.

"Although Grossi has done commendable work on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where IAEA inspectors are operating to ensure nuclear safety, the opening of Russia's exhibition and the public recognition of Russia for cooperation in the field of nuclear technology is unacceptable," the minister went on.

"The PR stunt surrounding Russia's exhibition at the IAEA Annual Conference must in no way overshadow the fact that this very country has, through its military actions, endangered Europe's largest nuclear power plant for several years and, by occupying it, has created the risk of a serious nuclear accident," Tsahkna added.

Grossi, 64, an Argentine national, was appointed Director General of the IAEA in December 2019. He gained international attention in August 2022 when he led a team of IAEA inspectors to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine, amid ongoing concerns about nuclear security and material monitoring in conflict zones.

Headquartered in Vienna, the IAEA was founded in the late 1950s within the UN system though nominally independent of it. It aims to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and to inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

