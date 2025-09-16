Fermi Energia and Aecon begin cooperation on small modular reactor construction

Estonian nuclear energy developer Fermi Energia and Canadian construction company Aecon have signed a cooperation agreement to facilitate the introduction of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor in Estonia.

Fermi Energia CEO Kalev Kallemets said that the agreement gives Estonia access to the world's most advanced small modular reactor (SMR) construction expertise.

"This is an important step in bringing safe, reliable and carbon-free modern small reactor technology to Estonia while staying on schedule and within budget," Kallemets said.

Aecon is the main contractor for the construction of the first BWRX-300 small reactor in the G7 countries – in Canada – and is also the main manufacturer of steel modules for the reactor building, enabling faster construction, robotization and lower costs. The company is developing advanced manufacturing and automation solutions for both the reactor building's primary structure and the entire construction process.

"Aecon's experience in building the BWRX-300 in Canada gives us a unique position to bring our strong nuclear expertise and best practices to Estonia," said Aaron Johnson, vice president of Aecon Nuclear.

The cooperation agreement creates a framework for Fermi Energia and Aecon to work together in the development phase of the Estonian SMR program.

During the three-year term of the agreement, the parties will jointly plan steps to implement the BWRX-300 in Estonia, including the schedule and cost planning for the construction of the reactor building as well as the establishment of a competent construction team in cooperation with Estonian partners.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!