X!

Riigikogu wants greater say in nuclear power station decisions

News
Riigikogu building in Tallinn.
Riigikogu building in Tallinn. Source: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR
News

Lawmakers are proposing an amendment that would give the Riigikogu the final say on whether a nuclear power station can be built in Estonia.

The Riigikogu's Economic Affairs Committee on Monday approved an amendment to the Nuclear Energy and Safety Act that would require Riigikogu approval before any nuclear reactor can be built in Estonia.

The requirement would be in addition to approval by the government and the relevant regulator, in this case the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

The amendment itself still requires a Riigikogu vote before entering into law.

Economic Affairs Committee chair Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200) said the committee had reached a consensus on Riigikogu approval of construction of a nuclear power plant.

Marek Reinaas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"We agreed that if the competent authority concludes, as a result of the review process, that the construction of a nuclear power plant is justified and feasible, it will submit a preliminary assessment and draft decision to the government. The government will then formulate its position on the matter and submit it to the Riigikogu for a final decision," Reinaas said.

The proposal was based on an amendment submitted to the committee by the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) Riigikogu group and sponsored by committee member Jaak Aab (Independent).

Aab, a former minister, said a nuclear power plant or other nuclear facility carries elevated environmental, economic and security risks for the country, meaning the legislature should have the final say on its construction.

"Riigikogu approval is a reasonable way to ensure and demonstrate how much public support there is in society for the decision to build a nuclear power plant," Aab said.

The amended bill's second reading is scheduled for Wednesday. Three readings are required before a bill can become law. The Riigikogu begins its summer recess next Thursday, June 18.

Artist's rendition of what a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) in Estonia might look like if built. Source: ERR

The draft Nuclear Energy and Safety Act establishes a legal framework for selecting a nuclear power plant site, construction, testing, operation, decommissioning and the final disposal of nuclear waste.

The bill also establishes a national nuclear regulator under the TTJA, along with the rights and responsibilities associated with that role.

Estonia currently has no nuclear power station. Nuclear reactors at a submarine training facility in Paldiski were decommissioned after Estonia regained independence.

Most proposals for a power station of this kind focus on the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) type.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Märten Hallismaa

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:15

Gallery: Olena Zelenska, Sirje Karis meet with academic leaders in Tallinn

16:10

Gallery: Architecture students build a new landmark for Tartu from ruins

15:32

OECD urges Estonia to tighten budget, reform tax system

15:28

Ukraine's Zelenskyy promises to work with Estonia in countering stray drones

15:16

Man charged with attempted murder over Ülemiste mall blast

15:14

Watch: Press conference with NB8 leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

15:10

Merle Raun: Mental health policy cannot be separated from economic policy

14:34

Ukraine to open honorary consuls in Estonia's Narva and Tartu

14:19

IMF issues Estonia ballooning public debt warning

14:00

Estonia allows longer truck combinations to boost efficiency

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.06

'Biting is not allowed', Estonia's police chief warns after attacks on officers

10.10

Anti-semitic activist in Tallinn raises questions about limits to free speech

12:11

Gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Estonia for NB8 summit Updated

08.06

Michelin-listed restaurant to be demolished to make way for Tartu culture center

11:20

Minister says Orthodox Church must cut ties with Moscow after high court ruling Updated

08.06

Estonia's new policy to prevent newborn statelessness sets key rules for parents

08.06

Tallinn planning separate bike paths along Tehnika tänav

08.06

Images: Demolition of old ERR buildings to make room for new quarter in Kadriorg

06.06

Extra traffic and access restrictions in Tallinn's Old Town during June 8 and 9

08:07

Auditor general: Latvia's Rail Baltica delay will end up costing Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo