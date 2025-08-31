Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

Third-country nationals entering Latvia without a Latvian-issued residence permit will need to fill out an online form at least 48 hours before arrival from September.

The form can be filled out at eta.gov.lv.

A fine of up to €2,000 can be enforced.

The rules apply to travelers holding a Schengen visa or residence issued by another EU member state.

Exemptions are in place for citizens from:

European Union and European Economic Area

NATO

OECD

Swiss Confederation

Federative Republic of Brazil

The list of countries with exemptions are: Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Additionally, the rule does not apply to:

People with diplomatic immunity

persons who arrive for official functions or for the provision of technical support

There is no exemption for Ukrainians.

The Latvian border guard said the new scheme will "strengthen state security and improve the efficiency of state border guarding."

The following information will be requested:

Purpose of travel (entry)

Planned time and place of stay

Travel route

Contact information

Elected positions held by one or his or her relative

Election candidacy

Status of an existing or former official of the State or local government

Service in the Armed Forces, Special Service, border Guard, Customs or Interior, Justice or Foreign Affairs (also Diplomatic) Service

Persons who entered Latvia before September 1 and are present in the country are not obliged to submit the relevant information.

More information can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!