X!

Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia prove popular

News
The Latvian border in Ainaži.
The Latvian border in Ainaži. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
News

Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia introduced last month were used by more than 2,000 passengers in July. Officials say this shows the routes are needed.

In July, cross-border public transport routes between Estonia and Latvia were launched on a one-year trial basis. The Pärnu-Ikla-Ainaži-Salacgrīva county route and the Valga-Valka city route have been used by more than 2,000 passengers in the first month.

Jaak, a driver on the Pärnu-Ikla-Ainaži route, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that not many people travel to Ainaži in Latvia.

"It just depends on the day. Some days there are one or two, other times none at all, so not many go to Ainaži. It's just a little bit over the border, after all," he said.

Pärnu County Public Transport Center director Andrus Kärpuk said 10 buses go to Ainaži each day.

"Eight of them start in Pärnu, some start in Häädemeeste, and of those 10, two go on to Salacgrīva, one in the morning and one in the evening. On the Valga-Valka route, there are currently three departures, but this will likely be reviewed in the fall to also cover morning commute times," he told the show.

The Salaca River in Salacgriva, Latvia in summer 2024. Source: Helen Wright/ERR News

The original plan was to test five routes in total, but the Latvian side did not receive the necessary funding. As a result, the number of routes was reduced, with funding coming only from Estonian partners.

Kärpuk said the first month has shown that the routes are needed.

"In the first month, there have been 2,200 cross-border passengers in total on these two route groups, of which 1,300 are in Pärnu County between Ainaži and Salacgrīva. In public bus transport, profitability is not measured solely by ticket revenue, but given that we've had 1,300 cross-border passengers here in Pärnu County, this already exceeds our expectations," Kärpuk added.

Passengers generally fall into two categories: those traveling between the two countries out of practical necessity, and tourists.

The aim is to continue operating the routes after the trial period and, if possible, to open other cross-border routes as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Health Insurance Fund director resigns following extravagant summer party revelations

15:19

Anvar Salomets: Who needs this Rail Baltica?

14:44

Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia prove popular

14:03

Tallink: Finnish maritime crew subsidy cuts may trigger wave of layoffs

13:35

Funding for public transport, apartments, climate change directed to defense industry

13:00

Huge price spikes on Baltic reserves market likely due to one Latvian participant Updated

12:59

Estonia's alcohol consumption edges down, but concerns remain

11:44

Levadia get away win in Europa Conference qualifier round three

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

10:57

Estonian pig farmer wants African swine fever samples tested at foreign lab

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.08

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

07.08

Prime minister: Government 'may consider' reducing income tax hike in 2026 Updated

07.08

Estonian hotels 'interested' in compensation lawsuit against Booking.com

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

07.08

Experts: Secondary sanctions could curb Russian shadow fleet in Gulf of Finland

08:54

Law change allows towing and scrapping of abandoned vehicles at Koidula border

08:21

Over half of Health Insurance Fund staff work remotely

07.08

SDE: Income tax change will leave only the poor funding Estonia's defense

07.08

Many Tartu apartment buildings unprepared for a crisis

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo