Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia prove popular

Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia introduced last month were used by more than 2,000 passengers in July. Officials say this shows the routes are needed.

In July, cross-border public transport routes between Estonia and Latvia were launched on a one-year trial basis. The Pärnu-Ikla-Ainaži-Salacgrīva county route and the Valga-Valka city route have been used by more than 2,000 passengers in the first month.

Jaak, a driver on the Pärnu-Ikla-Ainaži route, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that not many people travel to Ainaži in Latvia.

"It just depends on the day. Some days there are one or two, other times none at all, so not many go to Ainaži. It's just a little bit over the border, after all," he said.

Pärnu County Public Transport Center director Andrus Kärpuk said 10 buses go to Ainaži each day.

"Eight of them start in Pärnu, some start in Häädemeeste, and of those 10, two go on to Salacgrīva, one in the morning and one in the evening. On the Valga-Valka route, there are currently three departures, but this will likely be reviewed in the fall to also cover morning commute times," he told the show.

The Salaca River in Salacgriva, Latvia in summer 2024. Source: Helen Wright/ERR News

The original plan was to test five routes in total, but the Latvian side did not receive the necessary funding. As a result, the number of routes was reduced, with funding coming only from Estonian partners.

Kärpuk said the first month has shown that the routes are needed.

"In the first month, there have been 2,200 cross-border passengers in total on these two route groups, of which 1,300 are in Pärnu County between Ainaži and Salacgrīva. In public bus transport, profitability is not measured solely by ticket revenue, but given that we've had 1,300 cross-border passengers here in Pärnu County, this already exceeds our expectations," Kärpuk added.

Passengers generally fall into two categories: those traveling between the two countries out of practical necessity, and tourists.

The aim is to continue operating the routes after the trial period and, if possible, to open other cross-border routes as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!