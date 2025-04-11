X!

Estonia to cover cost of planned, temporary cross-border bus link to Latvia

News
View from the window of a bus in Pärnu County.
View from the window of a bus in Pärnu County. Source: Helen Wright/ERR
News

Public transport providers at the Estonia-Latvia border want to open two cross-border bus routes on a test basis, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. Estonia is footing the bill for the routes, at least initially.

The routes would run from Pärnu-Ikla (Estonia) to Ainaži (Latvia), and the short distance between Valga (Estonia) and Valka (Latvia), essentially one town.

The cross-border routes were initially planned for last summer, with five routes to launch. However, this had to be scaled down after Latvia lacked funding for all the routes.

The temporary lines will run for one year, with the goal of reaching an agreement with Latvian authorities on a potential continuation.

The buses will cross the border in both directions at Ikla-Ainaži and at Valga-Valka. Source: Google Maps

Andrus Kärpuk, head of the Pärnu County public transport center (Pärnumaa ühistranspordikeskus), said: "Originally, we wanted to open cross-border bus routes along the entire Estonian border – from [east to west] Võru-Aluksne, Valga-Valka, Viljandi-Valmiera, Kilingi-Nõmme, Valmiera, and Pärnu-Ikla-Salacgriva. However, Latvian partners, due to their national structure, cannot finance all these services. As a result, we had to hold all funding from the Estonian side, increasing the required sum and reducing the number of routes."

"So, we plan to open the Valga-Valka and Pärnu-Ikla-Ainaži routes at the start of summer. The procurement for Ikla-Ainaži is complete, the contract signed, and Valga-Valka will undergo a second round for a better price," Kärpuk added.
Kärpuk remained optimistic about the Estonian-led link continuing.

He said: "The long-term plan is for no interruption after this trial period, with normal traffic continuing based on schedules meeting actual needs."

Up to now, cross-border transport was mostly confined to longer-distance commercial lines. In Estonia, rural bus routes are organized on a county-by-county basis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:16

Transport chief: New government still hasn't detailed road construction plans

10:43

Mai Narva still in running for European champs medal going into final day

10:12

Gallery: Estonian designers exhibit in Milan

09:42

Estonia to cover cost of planned, temporary cross-border bus link to Latvia

09:04

Daily: The 'Great Onion War' to sever Russian orthodox Influence in Estonia

08:27

Minister: 400 new wind turbines needed in Estonia to meet 2030 climate goals

08:07

President Karis: Larger EU nations must hike their defense spending

10.04

Russia criticizes Estonia's church foreign influence law

10.04

Interior minister: Amendment defends church from hostile states

10.04

Riigikogu board changes composition of standing and special committees

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.04

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

10.04

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

10.04

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

10.04

Tourism industry working hard to keep locals in Estonia this summer

10.04

Police suspect Saaremaa shipbuilder of tax and subsidy fraud Updated

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

10.04

Kaja Kallas: Some countries only understand the need for defense when it's too late

09.04

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo