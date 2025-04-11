Estonia to cover cost of planned, temporary cross-border bus link to Latvia

Public transport providers at the Estonia-Latvia border want to open two cross-border bus routes on a test basis, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. Estonia is footing the bill for the routes, at least initially.

The routes would run from Pärnu-Ikla (Estonia) to Ainaži (Latvia), and the short distance between Valga (Estonia) and Valka (Latvia), essentially one town.

The cross-border routes were initially planned for last summer, with five routes to launch. However, this had to be scaled down after Latvia lacked funding for all the routes.

The temporary lines will run for one year, with the goal of reaching an agreement with Latvian authorities on a potential continuation.

The buses will cross the border in both directions at Ikla-Ainaži and at Valga-Valka. Source: Google Maps

Andrus Kärpuk, head of the Pärnu County public transport center (Pärnumaa ühistranspordikeskus), said: "Originally, we wanted to open cross-border bus routes along the entire Estonian border – from [east to west] Võru-Aluksne, Valga-Valka, Viljandi-Valmiera, Kilingi-Nõmme, Valmiera, and Pärnu-Ikla-Salacgriva. However, Latvian partners, due to their national structure, cannot finance all these services. As a result, we had to hold all funding from the Estonian side, increasing the required sum and reducing the number of routes."

"So, we plan to open the Valga-Valka and Pärnu-Ikla-Ainaži routes at the start of summer. The procurement for Ikla-Ainaži is complete, the contract signed, and Valga-Valka will undergo a second round for a better price," Kärpuk added.

Kärpuk remained optimistic about the Estonian-led link continuing.

He said: "The long-term plan is for no interruption after this trial period, with normal traffic continuing based on schedules meeting actual needs."

Up to now, cross-border transport was mostly confined to longer-distance commercial lines. In Estonia, rural bus routes are organized on a county-by-county basis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!