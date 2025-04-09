X!

Estonia's goods exports rose by 12 percent in February

Tank cars carrying oil.
Tank cars carrying oil. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Exports of goods rose by 12 percent on year to February 2025, while imports of goods similarly rose by 10 percent, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Exports of goods amounted to nearly €1.5 billion and imports to more than €1.7 billion at current prices, Statistics Estonia reported.

The trade deficit stood at €264 million, €5 million higher than in February 2024.
Commenting on the results, Evelin Puura, foreign trade statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, pointed out that Estonia's exports were significantly affected by re-exports of previously imported goods, a category which rose by 30 percent year on year.

"The rise in re-exports was mainly due to transport equipment," Puura added.
Exports of goods of Estonian origin grew by 4 percent compared with February last year, accounting for 65 percent of total exports.

The increase was mainly due to a rise in exports of processed fuels and shale oil as well as measuring instruments.

Foreign trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Electrical equipment top commodity exported in February

The main commodities exported in February were electrical equipment (13 percent of Estonia's total exports), agricultural products and food preparations (12 percent of the total), and wood and articles of wood (12 percent).

Year on year, the biggest increase occurred in the exports of mineral products (up by €100 million, or more than double) and transport equipment (which went up by €30 million, or 25 percent).

The largest fall was registered in the exports of paper and paperboard as well as mechanical appliances – each down by €5 million.

Estonia's top export partner in February 2025 was Finland (which accounted for 16 percent of total exports), followed by Latvia (10 percent of the total), Sweden (8 percent), and Lithuania (8 percent).

The main commodities exported were mineral products and electrical equipment to Finland, transport equipment to Latvia and Lithuania, and wood and articles of wood to Sweden.

Compared with last year's February, the largest rise occurred in exports to Singapore (up by €35 million), where more mineral products were exported.

The greatest fall, of €7 million, was seen in exports to Australia, where less communication equipment was exported, and also to Morocco, with lower exports of cereals.

Estonia's top import partner in February: Latvia

The main commodities imported in February were transport equipment (which accounted for 13 percent of Estonia's total imports), agricultural products and food preparations (13 percent of the total), mineral products (12 percent), and electrical equipment (12 percent).

Compared with February 2024, the largest increase was seen in the imports of mineral products (which were up by €59 million, or 38 percent) and transport equipment (up by €24 million, or 12 percent).

The largest fall was recorded in the imports of base metals and articles of base metal – down by €5 million, or 6 percent.

In February, imports were highest from Latvia (15 percent of Estonia's total imports), followed by Germany and Finland (both 11 percent).
The main commodities imported were mineral products in the case of Latvia and Finland, and transport equipment from Germany.

Compared with February last year, the largest rise was recorded in imports of goods from Latvia (up by €54 million, or 27 percent) and the Czech Republic (up by €31 million, or 93 percent).

There were more arrivals of mineral products from Latvia and greater imports of transport equipment from the Czech Republic.

The most significant fall was seen in imports of goods from the Republic of South Africa – down by €18 million.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here, and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Estonia's goods exports rose by 12 percent in February

