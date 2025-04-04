X!

Industrial production in Estonia rose by 2.3 percent in February

News
News

The total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia rose by 2.3 percent at constant prices on year to February 2025, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Among the three major industrial sectors, output increased by 1.6 percent in manufacturing and by 6 percent in energy production, but fell by as much as 14.3 percent in mining, between February 2025 and February 2025.

Commenting on the results, Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that in February there was an increase in total industrial production as well as in the volume of manufacturing production.

She said: "The rise in manufacturing production was mainly due to the 7.3 percent increase in the manufacture of food products, where output was boosted significantly by the manufacture of milk and manufacture of other food products, including sugar, sugar confectionery, prepared meals, tea and coffee, and spices."

The agency said that in February, industrial production rose in nearly half of manufacturing activities.

Key industries saw growth, including food products (which grew by 7.3 percent), shale oil (up by 9.2 percent), electrical equipment (8.3 percent), and furniture (9.8 percent).

However, output fell in the manufacture of wood (by 3.9 percent), fabricated metal products (2.3 percent), basic metals (2.2 percent), and, to a lesser extent, computers and electronic products (0.9 percent).

In February 2025, Statistics Estonia reported, 67.6 percent of manufacturing production was sold on external markets.

Compared with February 2024, sales increased by 3.4 percent at current prices. Domestic sales rose by 2 percent, while export sales grew by 4.2 percent, over the same time frame.

Volume index and trend of production in manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

Meanwhile, in February, electricity production rose by 21 percent, while heat production, meaning district heating, fell by 1.4 percent.
Between January and February 2025, total industrial production grew by 5.8 percent, with manufacturing up by 3.1 percent, Statistics Estonia reported.

Changes in industrial production volumes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and an important driver of economic growth. The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: Mining, energy production, and manufacturing.
The volume index of industrial production measures changes in production volume at constant prices compared to a base period, using the producer price index for calculation.

The value index of industrial sales measures the change in the value of sold production at current prices compared to the base period.

Statistics Estonia performed the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here, here, and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Estonia's public sector institutions hit by cyberattacks with minimal impact

17:21

Circuit court finds sworn lawyer guilty of a crime

16:58

Gallery: Tallinn's crumbling Pirita Promenade won't be fixed up anytime soon

16:29

Aivar Pohlak appointed to top UEFA position

16:04

Russian gymnasts granted neutral status, still not welcome in Tallinn

15:41

Environment minister planning new climate law by summer

15:16

Industrial production in Estonia rose by 2.3 percent in February

15:16

Nora Kurik: PPA knowingly ignoring principle of the rule of law

14:38

Estonia up two places in FIFA men's international football team list

14:35

EDF colonel: Russia building pressure on Ukrainian troops

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

03.04

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

08:50

Professor: Baltic Americans have failed Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by voting for Trump

03.04

How do foreign nationals feel about Estonia's decision to revoke their voting rights?

03.04

Experts: Estonian economy to be hit indirectly by US tariffs

03.04

Tallinn Kesklinn elder wants to terminate Harjumägi cafe's lease

03.04

Foreign ministry hands Russia diplomatic note over unpaid pensions

03.04

Fermi Energia, Samsung sign deal to prepare for nuclear plant in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo