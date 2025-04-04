Industrial production in Estonia rose by 2.3 percent in February

The total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia rose by 2.3 percent at constant prices on year to February 2025, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Among the three major industrial sectors, output increased by 1.6 percent in manufacturing and by 6 percent in energy production, but fell by as much as 14.3 percent in mining, between February 2025 and February 2025.

Commenting on the results, Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that in February there was an increase in total industrial production as well as in the volume of manufacturing production.

She said: "The rise in manufacturing production was mainly due to the 7.3 percent increase in the manufacture of food products, where output was boosted significantly by the manufacture of milk and manufacture of other food products, including sugar, sugar confectionery, prepared meals, tea and coffee, and spices."

The agency said that in February, industrial production rose in nearly half of manufacturing activities.

Key industries saw growth, including food products (which grew by 7.3 percent), shale oil (up by 9.2 percent), electrical equipment (8.3 percent), and furniture (9.8 percent).

However, output fell in the manufacture of wood (by 3.9 percent), fabricated metal products (2.3 percent), basic metals (2.2 percent), and, to a lesser extent, computers and electronic products (0.9 percent).

In February 2025, Statistics Estonia reported, 67.6 percent of manufacturing production was sold on external markets.

Compared with February 2024, sales increased by 3.4 percent at current prices. Domestic sales rose by 2 percent, while export sales grew by 4.2 percent, over the same time frame.

Volume index and trend of production in manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

Meanwhile, in February, electricity production rose by 21 percent, while heat production, meaning district heating, fell by 1.4 percent.

Between January and February 2025, total industrial production grew by 5.8 percent, with manufacturing up by 3.1 percent, Statistics Estonia reported.

Changes in industrial production volumes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and an important driver of economic growth. The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: Mining, energy production, and manufacturing.

The volume index of industrial production measures changes in production volume at constant prices compared to a base period, using the producer price index for calculation.

The value index of industrial sales measures the change in the value of sold production at current prices compared to the base period.

Statistics Estonia performed the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

