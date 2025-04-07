X!

Inflation in Estonia fell by 0.5 percent between February and March

News
Fuel prices in Estonia fell between February and March 2025.
Fuel prices in Estonia fell between February and March 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 4.4 percent on year to March 2025, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Goods in March this year were 2.1 percent and services 8.1 percent more expensive than in March 2024.

The CPI fell by 0.5 percent compared between February and March this year.

Commenting on the results, Lauri Veski, team lead for consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that, year on year, food products, transport, and housing exerted the biggest impact on the CPI in March 2025.

Veski said: "Year-on-year, the motor vehicle tax that came into force in January will be affecting transport until the end of 2025. Rent and the cost of housing-related services have increased year on year. Compared with March 2024, prices have risen across almost all categories of goods and services. Clothing and footwear are the only exception, as their prices were down by 3.4 percent."

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia

Between March and February 2025, the drop in CPI was mainly driven by falling prices of electricity (which went down by 14.3 percent) and motor fuels (down by 4.1 percent).

Prices of food products, meanwhile, rose by 0.7 percent in March compared with February, with the biggest increases recorded for fresh fruits and berries (which rose by 5 percent), fresh vegetables (up by 4.3 percent), and coffee (4.3 percent).
Falls were registered in the prices of fresh or chilled fish (down by 9.1 percent) and processed fruits (down by 4.5 percent).

Gasoline in March 2025 cost 4 percent less than in February, while diesel fuel was even cheaper, down by 4.6 percent.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here, and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:15

Baltic states denied EU funding for border 'drone wall'

11:45

Major road works to begin in Tallinn this fall

11:14

Chess player Mai Narva second in ongoing European champs

10:55

What happens to wind turbines at the end of their lifespans?

10:26

How does Estonia train its police service dogs?

09:49

EDF: Ukraine's warnings of a new Russian offensive must be taken seriously

09:25

News portal: Police investigating possible illicit funding of Isamaa party Updated

09:19

Inflation in Estonia fell by 0.5 percent between February and March

08:47

Major farms in Estonia closed to visitors due to foot-and-mouth disease fears

08:16

Foreign Minister: Finland wants to be Europe's negotiator with Russia, US

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

06.04

Estonia's defense industrial park to be built in Pärnu County

04.04

Professor: Baltic Americans have failed Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by voting for Trump

06.04

New housing development planned next to Tallinn's Arsenal Keskus

03.04

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

06.04

Ministry checking language requirements in Ida-Viru County schools

06.04

Entrepreneurs submit over 140 proposals to reduce bureaucracy

08:16

Foreign Minister: Finland wants to be Europe's negotiator with Russia, US

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo