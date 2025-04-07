Inflation in Estonia fell by 0.5 percent between February and March

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 4.4 percent on year to March 2025, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Goods in March this year were 2.1 percent and services 8.1 percent more expensive than in March 2024.

The CPI fell by 0.5 percent compared between February and March this year.

Commenting on the results, Lauri Veski, team lead for consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that, year on year, food products, transport, and housing exerted the biggest impact on the CPI in March 2025.

Veski said: "Year-on-year, the motor vehicle tax that came into force in January will be affecting transport until the end of 2025. Rent and the cost of housing-related services have increased year on year. Compared with March 2024, prices have risen across almost all categories of goods and services. Clothing and footwear are the only exception, as their prices were down by 3.4 percent."

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia

Between March and February 2025, the drop in CPI was mainly driven by falling prices of electricity (which went down by 14.3 percent) and motor fuels (down by 4.1 percent).

Prices of food products, meanwhile, rose by 0.7 percent in March compared with February, with the biggest increases recorded for fresh fruits and berries (which rose by 5 percent), fresh vegetables (up by 4.3 percent), and coffee (4.3 percent).

Falls were registered in the prices of fresh or chilled fish (down by 9.1 percent) and processed fruits (down by 4.5 percent).

Gasoline in March 2025 cost 4 percent less than in February, while diesel fuel was even cheaper, down by 4.6 percent.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here, and here.

