Foreign tourism in Estonia reached 2019 levels in February

Estonia's hotels, guest houses, bed and breakfasts, hostels, and other accommodation businesses served 230,000 foreign and domestic tourists in February 2025, a rise of 2 percent on the year, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

There were 3 percent more foreign and 2 percent more domestic tourists compared with February 2024, the agency reported, and the number of foreign tourists reached the same level it had in February 2019, the last full pre-Covid pandemic year.

Commenting on the results, Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that 110,000 foreign and 120,000 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in February 2025.

She said: "The number of foreign tourists increased by 3 percent year on year and reached the level of February 2019. However, in February 2020, just before the crisis, 10,000 more foreign tourists (8 percent) stayed in accommodation establishments than in February this year."

The number of domestic tourists in February was 2 percent higher than at the same time last year. Laurmaa pointed out that compared with pre-crisis February 2020, the number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments went up by 8,000 (a rise of 7 percent).

Nearly 48,000 tourists arrived from nearby Finland in February 2025, representing 43 percent of all accommodated foreign tourists that month, though still 3 percent less than the same month a year earlier.

Accommodation establishments hosted 18,000 tourists from Latvia (17 percent of the total and an on-year rise of 6 percent), nearly 4,500 from the U.K. (4 percent), over 4,100 from Lithuania (also 4 percent), close to 3,800 from Germany (3 percent), and 2,900 from Sweden (3 percent).

The number of tourists from the U.K., Germany, and Sweden all rose on the year.

Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 78 percent stated they were on vacation while 17 percent were on business trips.

Also, 78 percent of the foreign tourists opted to stay overnight in Harju County, followed by Pärnu (11 percent of the total) and Tartu (6 percent) counties. Ida-Viru, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Saare, Valga, and Võru counties each accommodated 1 percent of the foreign tourists.

In the case of accommodated domestic tourists, 72 percent were on holiday and 18 percent were on business trips. The largest share of domestic tourists were accommodated in Harju County, the most populous region of the country and which includes Tallinn (31 percent of the total), followed by Pärnu (15 percent), Ida-Viru (11 percent), Tartu (10 percent), and Valga (8 percent) counties.

Tourists spent a total of nearly 407,000 nights in accommodation establishments in Estonia: Foreign tourists stayed for 208,000 nights and domestic tourists for 199,000 nights.

A total of 903 accommodation businesses served visitors in Estonia in February this year. There were 21,000 rooms and 48,000 bed places available for guests.

The room occupancy stood at 40 percent. The average cost of a guest night was €45 per person per night, which is 4 percent more than in February 2024 and 32 percent more than in February 2020.

The cost of an overnight stay per person on average was €47 in Harju County, €44 in Ida-Viru and Valga counties, €43 in Tartu County, and €40 in Pärnu County.

Tourists accommodated. Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's site here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!