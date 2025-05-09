X!

Estonia's accommodated tourist numbers down 9 percent in March

News
Hotel Viru in Tallinn.
Hotel Viru in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Accommodation establishments in Estonia served a total of 217,000 tourists this March — down 9 percent on year, including a 7 percent drop in foreign tourists and an 11 percent drop in domestic tourists, Statistics Estonia said Thursday.

This March, 108,000 foreign and 109,000 domestic tourists were accommodated in the country, Statistics Estonia lead analyst Helga Laurmaa said according to a press release.

"The number of foreign tourists was 7 percent lower than in March last year — and it was also smaller compared with March 2019, down by 13 percent," Laurmaa noted.

Similarly to other months at the start of the year, Estonia's accommodation establishments served more domestic than foreign tourists in March.

The analyst noted that while down 11 percent on year, the number of domestic tourists accommodated in March reached the same level as in March 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This March, nearly 36,000 tourists arrived from Finland, representing a third of all accommodated foreign tourists. Estonia's accommodation establishments also hosted 24,000 tourists from Latvia (22 percent), over 5,000 tourists from Germany (4 percent) and 3,300 tourists from Sweden (3 percent).

On year, accommodated tourist numbers fell from Finland (19 percent), Latvia (3 percent) and the U.K. (8 percent), but rose from Germany and Sweden.

Overall, 77 percent of foreign tourists accommodated in March were traveling for leisure and 18 percent for business.

Of foreign tourists, who spent a total of 214,000 nights in Estonia, 72 percent stayed at accommodation establishments in Harju County, followed by Pärnu County (14 percent), Tartu County (7 percent) and Ida-Viru County (2 percent). Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Saare, Valga and Võru counties each accommodated 1 percent of foreign tourists that month.

Domestic tourists, meanwhile, spent a total of 219,000 nights at accommodation establishments across Estonia, with 72 percent traveling for leisure and 20 percent for business.

Harju County most popular destination

The largest share of domestic tourists, 34 percent, was accommodated in Harju County, followed by Pärnu County (13 percent), Tartu County (12 percent) and Ida-Viru County (11 percent).

Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Saare and Valga counties each accommodated 5 percent of Estonia's domestic tourists.

In all, tourists spent a total of 395,000 nights in Estonian accommodation establishments in March.

That month, 905 accommodation establishments were open for tourists, with 21,000 rooms and nearly 49,000 bed places available, and a room occupancy rate of 37 percent.

The average cost of a guest night in March 2025 was €45 per person, up 7 percent on year and 25 percent compared with March 2019.

The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €51 in Lääne-Viru County, €48 in Harju County, €44 in Tartu County, €42 in ida-Viru County, €42 in Lääne County and €38 in Pärnu County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:28

Ministry of Climate sends nuclear energy intent document for coordination round

13:55

Analysts: Estonia's labor migration policy in need of clear principles

13:41

Newnew Polar Bear captain arrested in Hong Kong over Baltic Sea cable break

13:27

EDF intelligence chief: May 9 has inspired Russia in Ukraine

13:16

Raul Rebane: May 9 now also a day of threats

12:43

Estonia's accommodated tourist numbers down 9 percent in March

11:59

Fate of Tallinn's original 'million-kroon toilet' still uncertain

11:26

A lot of birch pollen in the air this spring

10:58

TBB Bank initiates voluntary liquidation process

10:49

Gallery: Flowers laid at Bronze Soldier memorial in Tallinn on May 9

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.05

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning Updated

08.05

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

07:38

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

08.05

Government makes VAT rise permanent

08.05

Estonian hunters share simple tips to stay safe around bears

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

08.05

Government approves first proposals to reduce red tape

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo