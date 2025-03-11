Statistics: Accommodated tourists up by 6% in January

Tourism when measured by accommodated stays rose by 6 percent on year to January, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

A total of 205,000 tourists were put up by Estonia's hotels, hostels, guest houses and other accommodation businesses in January 2025, the agency reported, while the growth was particularly marked with foreign tourists' numbers, which grew by 15 percent on year to January.

The number of domestic tourists actually fell slightly, by 1 percent, over the same time frame.

Commenting on the results, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Helga Laurmaa said: "Compared with the January before the crisis, there were 15,000 more domestic tourists accommodated, while the number of foreign tourists was lower by 33,000," added Laurmaa.

The split between foreign and domestic tourists accommodated in January 2025 was 95,000 to 110,000, the agency added.

Pre-crisis figures still have not been re-attained; the number of tourists in January 2025 was 8 percent lower than in January of 2020.

Accommodated tourists. Source: Statistics Estonia

By country, in January 2025, 30,000 Finnish tourists arrived in Estonia, making up 32 percent of all foreign visitors.

Accommodation establishments hosted 18,000 Latvians (19 percent) and nearly 5,000 tourists from Lithuania and the UK (each 5 percent).

Compared to January 2024, the number of tourists from Finland and Latvia increased by 23 percent and 14 percent, respectively, while tourists from Lithuania rose by 13 percent and from the U.K. by 3 percent.

Seventy-eight percent of accommodated foreign tourists were on holiday while 17 percent reported that they were in Estonia on business.

By region, 77 percent of foreign tourists stayed in Harju County, which includes Tallinn, followed by Pärnu (11 percent), Tartu (6 percent), and Ida-Viru (2 percent) counties. Lääne-Viru, Valga, and Võru counties and Saaremaa each hosted 1 percent of foreign tourists.

Seventy-two percent of domestic tourists were on holiday, and 19 percent were on business trips. The largest share stayed in Harju County (32 percent), followed by Pärnu (14 percent), Tartu (11 percent), Ida-Viru (10 percent), and Valga (8 percent) counties.

Tourists spent a total of 368,000 nights in accommodation establishments: Foreign tourists stayed for 187,000 nights and domestic tourists for 181,000 nights in total, Statistics Estonia reported.

In January, 907 accommodation establishments in Estonia offered 21,000 rooms and 48,000 bed places, with a 35 percent occupancy rate and an average guest night cost of €45, which is 4 percent higher than January 2024 and 18 percent higher than January 2020, varying by county.

The cost of accommodation varied by region, with Tartu County at €52 per room per night, Saare County at €47, Harju County at €46, Ida-Viru County at €44, and Pärnu County at €38.

Statistics Estonia collected the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communication.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here, and here.

