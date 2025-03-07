Statistics: February consumer price index up 5.3 percent on year

This February, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.4 percent compared with January and by 5.3 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said Friday.

Last month, goods were 2 percent and services 10.6 percent more expensive than in February of last year, according to a press release.

Lauri Veski, consumer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, said that the on-year rise in the CPI in February was due mainly to electricity prices on the power exchange, the motor vehicle tax as well as food products.

"Compared with February 2024, prices have increased across almost all categories of goods and services," Veski noted. "Clothing and footwear are the only exception, as their prices were down by 1.3 percent on year."

Compared with January, last month's index was driven up primarily by electricity prices as well as vacation travel, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Among food products, the biggest increase on month occurred in the prices of edible oils, which rose 7.3 percent. Coffee prices were also up 4.6 and breakfast cereals 3.9 percent. The prices of ciders and tobacco products likewise rose on month — by 5 and 3.2 percent, respectively — in connection with increased excise duties.

Decreases, meanwhile, were registered in the prices of fresh or chilled fish, down 7 percent, frozen fruits and berries, down 1.3 percent, and potatoes, likewise down 1.3 percent.

Last month, gasoline was 0.3 percent and diesel fuel 0.9 percent cheaper than in January.

As prices and the population's consumption patterns continuously change, Statistics Estonia updates the weights system of the CPI and representative goods every year. Starting from the January index, the base prices used for calculations are December 2024 prices. To ensure compatibility with previous periods, the CPI will continue to be published on the base 1997 = 100.

Click here for more information about January's CPI and related figures.

