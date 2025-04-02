X!

Alcohol producers say new reform does not tackle alcohol overconsumption

News
Alcohol on sale.
Alcohol on sale. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
News

The Ministry of Social Affairs' new alcohol reduction policy lacks analysis and does not address the root causes of alcohol overconsumption, beer producers say.

A new policy is needed because alcohol-related harms are on the rise, and alcohol has become increasingly accessible over time, both in terms of price and availability, said Brigitta Õunmaa, head of health behavior policy at the Ministry of Social Affairs.

"It's been over 10 years since the Green Paper was adopted, and most of the activities outlined in it have already been carried out. In that time, our environment and the world have changed significantly; we now have online alcohol sales, which we could not foresee back then; advertising is more targeted, etc. The fact that alcohol becomes more accessible to people every year is a somewhat absurd situation," she said.

Several proposals have now been put forward to try and reduce consumption and the associated health risks.

These include additional restrictions on alcohol sales times, limits on advertising, and banning alcohol sales at gas stations. Õunmaa said the proposals are based on evidence-based recommendations made by the WHO and OECD to Estonia.

"Today we know that, for the state, a cost-effective and highly effective alcohol policy includes reducing accessibility and limiting sales hours. As shown by the example of Lithuania, such measures can have an immediate impact on people's behavior, health, and harm reduction," she said.

Jaanus Vihand, head of A. Le Coq brewery and board member of the Estonian Breweries Association, said alcohol producers also want to reduce health damage caused by alcohol.

However, Vihand said the draft needs significant changes. The current version only contains prohibitions and restrictions, without addressing the real causes of alcohol overconsumption, he believes.

"It is not a convincing document, but rather something pulled out of thin air — what else could we ban or make more difficult? And for those who already have a problem with overconsumption, these restrictions won't actually make a difference. We should focus on reducing consumption and overconsumption for other reasons, not because we have once again shortened sales hours or imposed some other silly restriction," Vihand told ERR.

Measures should be backed by thorough impact analyses, he said: "We should really understand what and why we are doing something, analyze the impact of each measure, review past actions, look at practices in other countries that actually work. A good example here is the campaign from a few years ago to build large partition walls in stores, which cost retail chains millions, even tens of millions, but whose impact has not been assessed by anyone at all to this day."

Õunmaa acknowledged that the impact of specific measures can be analyzed in later stages, such as during legislative changes.

Dr Irja Lutsar (Estonia 200) said discussions about alcohol policy have not yet featured in the coalition negotiations. Õunmaa added that it is currently unknown whether or how the completed draft version will move forward.

"These development directions form a very broad document, describing a decade's worth of various activities. Which of them will be pursued and at what pace, that has not been decided," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Elering starts Estlink 3 submarine power cable impact assessment

17:59

Former education minister: Evicting SDE from government a very risky decision

17:36

Alcohol producers say new reform does not tackle alcohol overconsumption

17:29

Four-time wrestling world champ gives Tallinn masterclass to youngsters

17:09

High electricity prices to drop in coming days

16:54

Geologist: Swamps may seem safe, but they can hide traps

16:26

Kalle Olli: Green transition costly while giving it up costlier still

16:03

Cancer mortality rates in Estonia 'significantly higher' than EU average

15:44

Center: We assume we do not have money for an election campaign

15:25

Frog migration to close traffic on Tallinn's Astangu tänav for 30 nights

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

09:41

Flights from Tallinn Airport to reach nearly 50 destinations this summer

13:29

Estonia wins 30-year-long Seaplane Harbor ownership dispute tribunal

31.03

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

31.03

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

01.04

Estonia pushes for Mardi, Kadripäev traditions to be included on UNESCO list

31.03

Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

01.04

Estonian leaders mourn US soldiers who died during training exercise in Lithuania Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo