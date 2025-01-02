Tallinn favors licensing system for limiting alcohol sales

The Ministry of Social Affairs is drafting a new national alcohol policy for the next decade. The proposals include measures to reduce the physical availability of alcohol and impose stricter advertising restrictions. According to Tallinn City Government, a licensing system should also be established for the sale of alcohol in the future.

In 2023, alcohol consumption in Estonia amounted to 10.9 liters of pure alcohol per person annually, according to data from the Ministry of Social Affairs. This equates to an average individual drinking half a liter of vodka or 2.5 liters of wine every week.

To reduce alcohol consumption, the Ministry of Social Affairs has developed a preliminary plan for Estonia's alcohol policy for the next ten years, seeking input from stakeholders. One of the proposed measures is the introduction of a time-limited and paid licensing system for alcohol sales. Currently, Estonia is among the few countries without such a system.

Tallinn City Government also supports establishing a licensing system, calling it one of the most effective ways to regulate the market. According to Natalie Mets, an advisor on nightlife to the city and a member of the Social Democratic Party, such a system could bring significant improvements.

"Currently, opening a bar is as simple as registering it, but under a licensing system, obtaining a license to sell alcohol would require meeting various conditions. These requirements would need to be agreed upon by the state, local governments and interest groups," Mets explained.

The advisor added that part of the licensing system could include mandatory training for employees of businesses selling alcohol, such as courses on responsible alcohol service.

"At present, local governments have limited means to address businesses that cause disturbances. A licensing system would allow municipalities to issue warnings or revoke an alcohol license if a business fails to cooperate or creates significant disruptions," Mets said.

Both the Ministry of Social Affairs and Tallinn City Government have proposed banning alcohol sales in close proximity to kindergartens and schools. Mets noted, however, that the concept of "close proximity" requires further clarification.

"This point involves significant definitions. First, what are the child-related institutions in question? Secondly, what types of businesses would be prohibited in these areas? For instance, would general grocery stores face different rules compared to stores exclusively selling alcohol?" Mets elaborated.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs stated that some feedback on the proposals has been received from stakeholders. The feedback will be discussed and incorporated into the final version of the ten-year alcohol policy, which is expected to be completed by April.

--

