Tallinn venues sign agreement to ensure sustainable nightlife development

Tallinn City Government and entrepreneurs from entertainment venues in the city's Old Town have signed a goodwill agreement aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of nightlife in the Estonian Capital while also protecting the right of local residents and tourists to a peaceful and safe environment. Representatives of 17 different businesses signed the agreement on Tuesday.

"A diverse nightlife is part of what makes Tallinn attractive, but it must not come at the expense of local residents' peace and security," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). "With this goodwill agreement, we want to introduce a community-based security model where common rules are established in cooperation between businesses, the city, and local residents. Only in this way can we strike a balance between a vibrant nightlife and nighttime peace."

Under the agreement, the city will increase the presence of municipal police foot patrols on weekends, expand nighttime cleaning services, install additional trash bins, and, if necessary, security cameras. Training sessions will also be organized for nightlife venue staff on responsible alcohol service and preventing sexual harassment.

"I am pleased to see more Old Town businesses actively contributing to creating a great entertainment experience while also considering the needs of the community," said Tallinn's night-time advisor Natalie Mets. "Only through cooperation can we make the Old Town a more pleasant and safer place for both nightlife enthusiasts and residents."

Tallinn nightlife advisor Natalie Mets. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

Siim Susi, one of the entrepreneurs who signed the agreement, emphasized that doing so reflects the attitude local business have toward the community.

"Joining the agreement shows that a business cares about what happens around it and is willing to consider local residents and other businesses. Thanks to clear rules, there are now also clear consequences for those who fail to comply. Of course, the more businesses join the agreement, the stronger its impact, as it creates shared conditions and responsibilities for all," Susi said.

Entertainment venue operators who sign the agreement commit to reducing noise pollution through structural solutions, ensuring security at entrances, and informing visitors about public order regulations. Cooperation with local residents is also essential to discuss and resolve issues related to nighttime disturbances.

According to the agreement, nightlife roundtables will be held at least twice a year, bringing together city officials, law enforcement agencies, and business owners to assess the current state of nightlife and agree on further steps.

At the same time, Tallinn is introducing new supervisory measures starting Tuesday, March 4. If violations persist and instructions are ignored, the city will impose time restrictions on music and alcohol sales at entertainment venues, with enforcement measures applied to both business operators and property owners.

The city will also apply the principles of the goodwill agreement when granting permission for the use of municipal spaces such as commercial properties and terraces. Businesses that disregard community safety rules will have their contracts terminated.

