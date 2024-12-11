X!

Tartu wants to reduce nightlife noise in the city center

An event in Möku bar in Tartu.
An event in Möku bar in Tartu. Source: Möku/Facebook
The city of Tartu is discussing ways to reduce nightlife noise in the city center after complaints from residents. But reducing opening hours could threaten the future of popular venues.

One of Tartu's popular nightlife spots is the Genialistide Klubi, which houses a bar, concert venue, and theater. While the diverse nightlife offerings make it a cultural hub, it also creates a lot of noise, "Aktuaalne Kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

"When we have residents living nearby and a club that is vital for Tartu, questions naturally arise about cleanliness and noise. We are currently discussing all these issues," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Lemmit Kaplinski (SDE).

The city is considering restricting opening hours.

"This is one of the few legal measures we have, and it's not one we want to use. However, if cooperation fails, it's a measure that is available," Kaplinski said.

Möku bar owner Kaarel Jõudvald said the noise is caused by loud people on the streets.

He said shortening operating hours would make running a bar and hosting cultural events more challenging, as most of the bar's income is generated after 11 p.m. Möku's revenue covers the building's rent and other expenses.

"Over the years, we have become deeply intertwined with what we do —Genialistide Klubi, Möku, record stores, and Must Kast Theater. I do not want to jump to conclusions, but this could likely mean closures or the need to find an alternative location. I believe these issues exist everywhere. Changing locations does not solve anything; the problems remain. I think everyone is looking at us now, to see how we are treated. That will set the tone for other venues. If we are forced to close, a cloud of concern will likely hang over others as well," Jõudvald said.

Genialistide Klubi project manager Paul Lepasson noted that the club generates little income.

"If Möku cannot continue here, we do not have a plan in place to generate that revenue from elsewhere. It would have to become an entirely different institution. We proposed 15 to 20 possible solutions. One of the most important is moving the entrance from Magasini tänav to Lai tänav, toward the botanical garden. Other ideas include noise barriers in the courtyard. But the main issues — what happens on the street, which might not even be related to us — are things we cannot address or control," Lepasson told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Theater Must Kast also relies heavily on revenue from the bar, as it does not receive support from the Ministry of Culture.

"If this venue were to close, it would be very difficult for us to find an adequate rehearsal space in Tartu, let alone a performance hall, given our budget. I urge everyone considering supporting the closure of Möku or Genialistide Klubi to also fully back the rapid opening of the Siuru Center. Otherwise, there will be a complete vacuum. Many concert organizers and performers will have nowhere to go in Tartu. Later, do not be surprised if all of this diverse cultural activity ends up in Tallinn," said actor Kaarel Targo.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

