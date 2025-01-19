Tartu's Genilistide Klubi looking for ways to address noise complaints

Tartu's popular cultural venue, Genialistide Klubi, is working with the city and its neighbors to find solutions that would allow it to continue operating, as the club's neighbors are currently disturbed by the noise associated with its activities.

Over the past month, stakeholders have met multiple times, but no clear solution has yet been found for how Genialistide Klubi can continue its activities. One suggestion has been to restrict operating hours, though the city says this is not among the primary options being considered.

According to former Tartu Deputy Mayor Gea Kangilaski (Eesti 200), restricting operating hours would shift parties into private homes, spreading disturbances across various city districts.

"It is much easier to ensure safety in the city center, and I believe this would mean more frequent police patrols on the streets," Kangilaski said.

Deputy Mayor Lemmit Kaplinski (SDE) noted that the city has introduced an additional security patrol this year, extended patrol routes and increased patrol frequency. If this measure proves effective, the schedule could be further intensified.

Genialistide Klubi has also taken several steps. Sound pressure sensors have been installed and contact details have been shared for neighbors to report concerns. Plans are underway for renovations to address noise issues.

"We've requested a cost estimate for a comprehensive solution for the building and outdoor area. This will likely be expensive and take time, but the city has hinted they might be able to assist in some capacity. Möku [a neighboring bar] is also ready to invest, provided there's confidence we can continue here," said Paul Lepasson, project manager at Genialistide Klubi.

Strict limits have also been imposed on how much noise performers can make and the club will no longer collaborate with those who violate these rules. According to Lepasson, some event organizers have already become more hesitant about hosting events at the venue.

"For now, the sound levels are such that they slightly impact event quality. People tend to talk over the sound," Lepasson noted.

To address neighbor concerns, one option still on the table is relocating the club's entrance to Lai tänav. However, residents at Lai 39 oppose this, citing existing problems with club visitors.

For example, Priit Pihus, whose mother lives on Lai tänav, suggested that the solution should be either relocating the club or limiting its operating hours. "It's unacceptable to have people causing destruction and disturbances 24/7," Pihus said.

Kaplinski stated that stakeholders would review interim results at the end of the month. He added that the Tartu city government is also planning to develop a nightlife strategy aimed at addressing similar issues in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!