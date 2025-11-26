X!

Tartu developing new nightlife strategy to ensure lively and safe environment

News
Tartu nightlife.
Tartu nightlife. Source: Evelin Lumi
News

Tartu is working to develop a new nightlife strategy, which aims to ensure a lively and safe environment in the city during night-time hours.

According to a City of Tartu press release, the aim of the nightlife strategy is to offer solutions that balance the interests of Tartu's entrepreneurs, local residents and visitors, while also supporting cultural and economic activities.

It also addresses security, transportation, and public order, as well as balancing the social and environmental impacts of nightlife.

The strategy will be developed by the Center of Anthropology (Antropoloogia Keskus OÜ) in cooperation with the city government, cultural figures, entrepreneurs and local residents.

"The city's residents expressed their expectations and the need for a nightlife strategy during the process of developing both the city's development plan and cultural strategy. The strategy will outline the future directions and activities related to nightlife," said Kertu Vuks, head of the spatial planning department at Tartu City Government.

 By spring, a practical working document will be completed with a specific action plan and responsible parties in order to offer better opportunities for business, culture, and the city's residents themselves," Vuks added.

Nightlife is defined as activities taking place throughout the city between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The strategy is due to be completed by spring 2026.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Ukrainian artists in Estonia documentary series showing at Vabamu

19:44

Statistics: Estonia's Q3 construction volumes down 0.6% on year

19:33

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia next year

19:18

LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya's 'Art of the Brick' exhibition opening in Tallinn

18:51

Tartu developing new nightlife strategy to ensure lively and safe environment

18:00

Kings of Leon to perform in Tallinn next summer

17:21

Peeter Kaldre: The last summer of peace?

16:55

Ministry ends contract with travel agency over inflated prices

16:27

Reform MP: Nõo killer should have been behind bars

15:57

Deaflympics star Tanel Visnap's homecoming: Something to tell the grandkids about

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

25.11

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

13:49

Gallery: New US ambassador Roman Pipko arrives in Estonia Updated

25.11

Estonia's Elering accused of breaking EU rules

09:06

Estonia's newest long-range radar station now online

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

14:55

Rail Baltica to require €500–600 million annually in investments

25.11

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

13:00

Number of Russians citizens in Estonia down 10% over five years

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo