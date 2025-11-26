Tartu developing new nightlife strategy to ensure lively and safe environment

Tartu is working to develop a new nightlife strategy, which aims to ensure a lively and safe environment in the city during night-time hours.

According to a City of Tartu press release, the aim of the nightlife strategy is to offer solutions that balance the interests of Tartu's entrepreneurs, local residents and visitors, while also supporting cultural and economic activities.

It also addresses security, transportation, and public order, as well as balancing the social and environmental impacts of nightlife.

The strategy will be developed by the Center of Anthropology (Antropoloogia Keskus OÜ) in cooperation with the city government, cultural figures, entrepreneurs and local residents.

"The city's residents expressed their expectations and the need for a nightlife strategy during the process of developing both the city's development plan and cultural strategy. The strategy will outline the future directions and activities related to nightlife," said Kertu Vuks, head of the spatial planning department at Tartu City Government.

By spring, a practical working document will be completed with a specific action plan and responsible parties in order to offer better opportunities for business, culture, and the city's residents themselves," Vuks added.

Nightlife is defined as activities taking place throughout the city between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The strategy is due to be completed by spring 2026.

---

