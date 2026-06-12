Tartu unveils strategy to guide nightlife development through 2035

City officials have drafted a strategy to shape Tartu's evening and nighttime economy through 2035, aiming to balance vibrant urban life with business interests and residents' quality of life.

The strategy is ready for its first reading in Tartu City Council. After that, the draft will be submitted for public consultation, during which residents and other stakeholders will be able to submit their proposals and comments until the end of August.

The need for such a document has been discussed in Tartu for several years. One of the reasons for developing the strategy was conflicts between organizers of nighttime events and residents of the city center. In particular, public debate intensified around disputes over the operation of the Genialistide Klubi, whose noise levels and visitors' behavior drew complaints from nearby residents.

Genialistide klubi Tartus Autor/allikas: Airika Harrik/ERR

According to Tartu Deputy Mayor Kertu Vuks, the main goal of the strategy is to make the city attractive both for residents and visitors while maintaining a comfortable living environment.

According to the document, by 2035 Tartu should become a city with a safe and diverse evening and nighttime life, offering events and leisure opportunities of international standard.

The strategy places special emphasis on safety issues. City authorities intend to develop cooperation between entrepreneurs, residents, the police, rescue services, and cultural event organizers. Entertainment venue owners have already agreed to pay more attention to maintaining order not only inside their establishments but also on adjacent streets.

According to Kertu Vuks, one of the key elements of the strategy will be continuous dialogue among all stakeholders. In addition, the city plans to designate a responsible specialist whom entrepreneurs, community representatives, and event organizers can contact to resolve emerging issues and conflicts.

After the public consultation is completed, the document will be revised to reflect the submitted feedback. The strategy will be presented for a second reading in Tartu City Council in the fall.

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