X!

Tartu unveils strategy to guide nightlife development through 2035

News
Rüütli tänav in central Tartu.
Rüütli tänav in central Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

City officials have drafted a strategy to shape Tartu's evening and nighttime economy through 2035, aiming to balance vibrant urban life with business interests and residents' quality of life.

The strategy is ready for its first reading in Tartu City Council. After that, the draft will be submitted for public consultation, during which residents and other stakeholders will be able to submit their proposals and comments until the end of August.

The need for such a document has been discussed in Tartu for several years. One of the reasons for developing the strategy was conflicts between organizers of nighttime events and residents of the city center. In particular, public debate intensified around disputes over the operation of the Genialistide Klubi, whose noise levels and visitors' behavior drew complaints from nearby residents.

Genialistide klubi Tartus Autor/allikas: Airika Harrik/ERR

According to Tartu Deputy Mayor Kertu Vuks, the main goal of the strategy is to make the city attractive both for residents and visitors while maintaining a comfortable living environment.

According to the document, by 2035 Tartu should become a city with a safe and diverse evening and nighttime life, offering events and leisure opportunities of international standard.

The strategy places special emphasis on safety issues. City authorities intend to develop cooperation between entrepreneurs, residents, the police, rescue services, and cultural event organizers. Entertainment venue owners have already agreed to pay more attention to maintaining order not only inside their establishments but also on adjacent streets.

According to Kertu Vuks, one of the key elements of the strategy will be continuous dialogue among all stakeholders. In addition, the city plans to designate a responsible specialist whom entrepreneurs, community representatives, and event organizers can contact to resolve emerging issues and conflicts.

After the public consultation is completed, the document will be revised to reflect the submitted feedback. The strategy will be presented for a second reading in Tartu City Council in the fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

18 cattle die in Pärnu County BRSV outbreak

16:24

Tartu plant expands hazardous waste incinerator capacity to meet demand

16:00

Uku Varblane and Magnus Piirits: When pensions grow but life pulls ahead

15:52

2 killed in Rapla County road traffic accident

15:49

Gallery: Ukrainian artist's new Tallinn show explores violence 'everywhere'

15:30

Tartu unveils strategy to guide nightlife development through 2035

15:16

Experts: Estonian history lessons do not skirt round challenging topics

14:51

New kindergarten enrollment rules still leave some families waiting

14:46

Government on crash course: Eesti 200 refuses to give up means-tested benefits

14:16

Possible tornado reported Thursday as severe storms swept Southern Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

08:28

Tallinn erects modular bomb shelter in the heart of the city Updated

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

11.06

Estonia sees spa boom as tourism and spending habits shift

11.06

Tallinn moves Ukrainian flag at Freedom Square onto scaffolding

11.06

Estonia drills civil unrest response, evacuation and crisis coordination in mass exercise

11.06

Remote bog island in Southern Estonia blanketed in blooming irises

10.06

Estonian Parliament approves consent law

11.06

Estonia renews calls for alumina export ban amid Ireland-Russia shipments

11.06

TalTech wants to terminate ministry cooperation agreement over difference of views

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo