Tartu Old Town bar owners concerned about residential development

Several bars in Tartu's Old Town are concerned about apartments due to be completed in the heart of the city in a few years and potential conflicts with the new residents who will move into them.

The building on the corner of Gildi and Rüütli streets in Tartu's Old Town, built in 1838, has served as a broadcloth factory, a girls' school and a polyclinic. Now, after standing empty for several years, the building is being converted into office space and 53 apartments, mostly one- and two-room units. Nearby bars are concerned about their potential new neighbors, fearing noise complaints and conflicts similar to those surrounding Genialistide Klubi, which Tartu has been trying to resolve for the past year and a half.

"Rüütli tänav is Tartu's main downtown street. This is where the nightlife is most concentrated. We already have noise problems, which have been discussed extensively in Tartu, so how do you resolve a situation where short-term rental apartments are allowed on the main downtown street, which is the center of nightlife? Why are short-term rental apartments allowed on this street? It's clear from the outset that there are going to be problems here and experience so far has shown that I have to resolve all these problems out of my own pocket, with my own money, nerves and everything else," Kivi bar owner Karin Kiplok said.

Jaan Tover, who owns several bars near the new apartments, said they are also concerned because the city is not taking steps to prevent problems related to nightlife. When problems arise, businesses on Rüütli tänav are left to resolve them themselves. The developer said its plans have taken the location into account.

"These are mostly smaller homes that will probably attract younger people without children who may be less bothered by the associated disturbance. The other thing is that, from a construction standpoint, we have to take great care to make sure the windows are very well insulated. Also, there won't be any ventilation openings in the wall," said Kaarel Kiidron, managing partner at developer Livida.

Although prospective apartment buyers are informed about the bustle on Rüütli tänav, some residents who expected noise and people on the street have encountered issues they did not anticipate.

"The vibration that comes through the window on weekends is actually pretty bad, and it's specifically from the music. I knew there would be noise, but I didn't expect the vibration to come through the walls of the building. It's coming through from the building next door. I knew there would be a lot of people here, and people don't bother me, but there could be less music here," said Triin Varul, a Rüütli tänav resident.

Tartu's Rüütli tänav. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Tartu Deputy Mayor Kertu Vuks said the city's vision is for the Old Town to accommodate both housing and bars and cafes. If new Old Town residents encounter problems with noise, the city will address them on a case-by-case basis. At the same time, the city would like bars outside the Old Town to be viable as well.

"The city's hope and vision is also for other locations — not just Rüütli tänav — and neighborhood bars to be viable," Vuks said. She added that, ultimately, bars will not have to leave Rüütli tänav and businesses are free to choose the locations that suit them best.

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