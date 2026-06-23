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Tartu's Shooters nightclub to close after 14 years

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Shooters bar in Tartu.
Shooters bar in Tartu. Source: Google Maps
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Tartu's Shooters nightclub will close its doors next month after 14 years of operations.

The nightlife venue, on Vallikraavi tänav in the city center, will hold a farewell party on July 18.

The closure was announced on social media. "Dear fans, friends, acquaintances, regulars, party animals, students and people of Tartu! It is with sadness that we announce that after 14 years of operation, Shooters is ending its activities to make room for new people and new ideas," the post reads.

"Over the years, Shooters has accompanied the coming of age of several generations. It has been a meeting place and a place to get acquainted for young people and students, the favourite venue of every Tartu resident during their best party years, and has created connections within the nightlife industry across Estonia. We have hosted DJs and music lovers from both this side and the other side of the sea. Shooters has left a mark on Tartu's nightlife and cultural landscape that we will miss," the organisers added.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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