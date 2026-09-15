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Two longtime tenants parting ways with Tartu's legendary Genialistide Klubi

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Genialistide Klubi in Tartu, also known as Genklubi.
Genialistide Klubi in Tartu, also known as Genklubi. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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Tartu's Genialistide Klubi is facing a shake-up as longtime subtenants Must Kast theater and Möku Bar plan to move out, citing the venue's uncertain future and desire to grow.

Must Kast and Möku have both been mainstays at the self-described "subcultural" center for more than a decade, but say that uncertainty about Genialistide Klubi's future, along with plans to grow, prompted their respective decisions to move.

Genialistide Klubi, which has been located at Magasini 5 since 2008, has faced noise complaints from neighbors for nearly a year and a half. Although it has taken steps to reduce the noise, they have not yet been sufficient for the City of Tartu to release nearly €45,000 in program funding, leaving the club without that annual municipal support this year.

Must Kast is moving across town to the Estonian National Museum (ERM), with its first performances at its new home scheduled for early October. Director Merilyn Elge said the theater's needs have changed considerably over the years, particularly in terms of technical capacity and stability.

"We feel that Genialistide Klubi can no longer meet those needs," Elge said. "Over the past year, there have been so many questions hanging over the place, and no one has been able to answer them."

Möku Bar at Genialistide Klubi. Source: ERR

Möku, which first announced its plans to move late last week, plans to reopen at the Sisevete Saatkond, a historic river barge docked on the Emajõgi at Vabaduse puiestee 5, by mid-December.

"We like running a boring bar where people can come for no reason," co-owner Kaarel Jõudvald said. "Genialistide Klubi is a cultural and events venue."

He added that the move, the bar's second since relocating to the club from Rüütli tänav in 2015, will also give Genialistide Klubi a chance to try running its own bar.

'We're looking for meaningful partners'

Möku's revenue has covered a large share of Genialistide Klubi's rent. Even so, manager Juhan Kari said the club expects to find new operators and continue serving as a platform for emerging cultural projects.

"A subcultural center is by nature constantly changing, and Genklubi has been a creative incubator all these years," Kari said. "We're not merely looking for tenants to fill the space or sell beer; we're looking for partners who bring something meaningful to the table."

Several interested parties have already reached out to the club, he added, but it's still too soon to provide any details.

Outdoor courtyard at Tartu's Genialistide Klubi. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Genialistide Klubi also still expects to secure this year's earmarked municipal funding after making some changes to its program. August noise measurements fell within permitted limits, putting the city in a position to release the funding.

"The exact amount will depend on the application Genialistide Klubi submits, how many events have taken place and how many are planned," said Tartu Department of Culture director Sten Svetljakov.

The city, he added, will meet with the club Wednesday to discuss further.

Founded in 2006 by members of the eponymous Estonian band Genialistid, Genialistide Klubi first opened its doors at the former Lutsu Theater House nearby, which now houses Tartu Toy Museum's Theater House.

The club relocated to its present home on Magasini tänav two years later.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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