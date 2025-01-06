Tallinn looking to bring summer activities to Linnahall area

Tallinn wants to bring commercial and entertainment activities to the Linnahall area in the spring and summer to create a welcoming space for residents to spend time, said Külli Tammur, head of the Põhja-Tallinn district.

Tammur told ERR that district officials will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss temporary solutions for making the area a pleasant spot to visit during the summer.

"The goal is to make it safe and to deter those lurking around after dark. There are not any concrete plans yet, but there have been ideas about whether we could bring some sales activities or entertainment to the area, similar to what happens along the Emajõgi River in Tartu during the summer," she said.

The potential activities would not involve the building itself but its surroundings — the arches and currently empty parking lots. The district administration hopes that by May, there will already be something happening in the area.

"Essentially, it's like any other city-owned property — a public tender is held for vendors. Anyone interested can submit their ideas, pay a fee, and our role is to arrange electricity connections, provide toilets, and enable vendors to sell goods, offer entertainment, or create street art," Tammur explained.

Tallinn Urban Space Festival 2024 was held at Linnahall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The initial agreement to revitalize the area during the summer was made at the end of last year, and the district administration aims to have a solution in place by the spring-summer period.

It's disheartening to see the state of the decaying Linnahall, Tammur added.

"Unfortunately, fenced-off, decaying buildings tend to attract a certain type of crowd, which leads to trouble and disturbances, and people feel uneasy walking past them," she said.

Tammur said it would be nice if at least part of the development plan for the area could be adopted. That concept includes the partial or complete demolition of Linnahall to make way for a concert or conference center.

However, resolving heritage protection concerns is a complex issue, she noted.

