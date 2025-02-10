X!

Tallinn to initiate new development plan for Linnahall

Linnahall.
Linnahall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn has proposed initiating a new development plan to turn the Linnahall area into a modern event center and open the city to the sea. The space will be divided into four development zones, with the first priority being the conversion of the ice rink into a conference center.

The deputy mayor responsible for city property Viljar Jaamu said he and Madle Lippus, deputy mayor for urban planning, believe Linnahall and its surroundings need a new detailed plan.

"Since this is a very large area, it makes sense to divide the development into multiple stages," he said.

Jaamu said the first step should be developing Linnahall's ice rink section into a fair and conference center in collaboration with the private sector through a building rights agreement.

Retaining the rooftop area as a place to spent free time and enjoy the view of the sea is important. "Both the tourism association and conference organizers have shown great interest in this project," he noted.

Linnahall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The existing development plans are over seven years old and have not been put to their intended use.

The new plan's goal would be to define the land use and spatial principles that support the development of the harbor area, stimulate business activity, and establish a diverse cultural quarter.

According to the proposal, the area will be divided into four development zones that assign new functions and construction rights for phased development and private investment.

One plot will be designated for a business building that supports the harbor and entrepreneurship. This area will also include a winter swimming center and a small harbor for transport between Aegna and Naissaar, with the possibility of developing a marina.

Linnahall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Another will be assigned for Linnahall itself, where a mixed-use public and commercial building is planned. This space is intended to become a significant cultural landmark for Tallinn and Estonia, potentially housing a concert hall, opera house, museum, or library, making it a central symbol of the Old Harbor area.

Special attention will be given to the creation of high-quality public spaces, which will comprise nearly half of the district, the proposal says. The central axis of this space will be a blue-green corridor connecting the bastion belt to the sea.

Prioritizing pedestrian and light traffic is one of the main directions of the plan, with minimal car parking primarily located beneath buildings.

Architectural competitions will be held for all new buildings to ensure high-quality and distinctive architecture in the area.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

