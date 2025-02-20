X!

Construction of new 30-story high-rise to begin in downtown Tallinn

News
Render of the 30-story high-rise to be built on Lennuki tänav in downtown Tallinn.
Render of the 30-story high-rise to be built on Lennuki tänav in downtown Tallinn. Source: EBS
News

Site preparation and groundworks are just about complete for the construction of a 30-story building on Lennuki tänav in downtown Tallinn. According to the recently signed construction contract, the new high-rise is slated to be completed in just over two years.

The new high-rise will house an education and business campus with a total area of 37,000 square meters, according to Estonian Business School (EBS), which is behind the development.

The university announced that it had signed a general construction contract with the construction company Nobe valued at €69 million.

Nobe is also overseeing the completion of the building's underground floors and structural framework, the construction of which are currently already underway on site.

While the groundworks phase is already coming to an end, construction of the new high-rise is expected to take two years and three months.

The campus high-rise, named Eedu, will include up to 140 apartments, ranging in size from 55-250 square meters, on the 7th through 30th floors. It will also have three underground floors, making it both the deepest and one of the tallest residential structures in Tallinn.

The new campus will also feature numerous rental workspaces, coworking areas as well as spaces for sports and recreational events.

EBS' existing academic building will be connected to the new structure via a gallery. The university's usable space will double in size with the addition of this new building, significantly improving collaboration and learning opportunities beyond its lecture halls.

Eedu's architectural design was created by Finland's ALA Architects in collaboration with PIN Arhitektid. EBS is carrying out its development project together with Metro Capital.

Site preparation ahead of the construction of a new, 30-story high-rise on Lennuki tänav in Tallinn. October 2024. Source: Mait Ots

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Miinisadam dredging work caused two pollution spills

19:52

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

19:39

Gallery: Estonian Press Photo of the Year awards announced in Tallinn

19:20

Number of international students in Estonia has fallen since 2019

18:39

Construction of new 30-story high-rise to begin in downtown Tallinn

18:04

Estonian Refugee Council calls for donations on 3rd anniversary of Russia's full-scale war

17:25

Defense, prime minister reject Trump's criticism of Ukraine

16:55

EKI: Language model developers not interested in Estonian language corpus

16:28

Museum guide reveals Tartu's most gruesome murder sites

16:17

Construction begins at Gonsiori-Vesivärava intersection on February 25

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08:13

Public not warned about week-old North Tallinn oil slick

13:38

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

19.02

Expert: US mistaken to think peace deal forced on Ukraine is viable

19:52

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

19.02

Estonia awaits US agreement to accelerate next HIMARS delivery

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

15:21

Motorcyclist left with 20 broken bones exposes Estonia's road safety crisis

09:55

Ministry memo: Government misled the public over offshore wind farms cost

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo