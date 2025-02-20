Construction of new 30-story high-rise to begin in downtown Tallinn

Site preparation and groundworks are just about complete for the construction of a 30-story building on Lennuki tänav in downtown Tallinn. According to the recently signed construction contract, the new high-rise is slated to be completed in just over two years.

The new high-rise will house an education and business campus with a total area of 37,000 square meters, according to Estonian Business School (EBS), which is behind the development.

The university announced that it had signed a general construction contract with the construction company Nobe valued at €69 million.

Nobe is also overseeing the completion of the building's underground floors and structural framework, the construction of which are currently already underway on site.

While the groundworks phase is already coming to an end, construction of the new high-rise is expected to take two years and three months.

The campus high-rise, named Eedu, will include up to 140 apartments, ranging in size from 55-250 square meters, on the 7th through 30th floors. It will also have three underground floors, making it both the deepest and one of the tallest residential structures in Tallinn.

The new campus will also feature numerous rental workspaces, coworking areas as well as spaces for sports and recreational events.

EBS' existing academic building will be connected to the new structure via a gallery. The university's usable space will double in size with the addition of this new building, significantly improving collaboration and learning opportunities beyond its lecture halls.

Eedu's architectural design was created by Finland's ALA Architects in collaboration with PIN Arhitektid. EBS is carrying out its development project together with Metro Capital.

Site preparation ahead of the construction of a new, 30-story high-rise on Lennuki tänav in Tallinn. October 2024. Source: Mait Ots

