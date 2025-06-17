X!

New commercial buildings coming to Tallinn's Stockmann intersection

The Tartu maantee side of the
The Tartu maantee side of the "Stockmann intersection," where Tartu maantee, Rävala puiestee, Liivalaia tänav and Pronksi tänav converge. June 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Tallinn city government has approved a detailed plan for part of the Tartu maantee side of the Stockmann intersection in Central Tallinn, paving the way for new commercial buildings along with a residential building set slightly back from the street.

According to the detailed plan approved Tuesday, new commercial buildings will be built on Tartu maantee at the so-called Stockmann intersection — where Tartu maantee, Rävala puiestee, Liivalaia tänav and Pronksi tänav converge. A residential building will also be built between Tartu maantee and Kunderi tänav.

This development will bring new, taller buildings to the last remaining lots near the prominent intersection, where until now only older, low-rise structures have stood.

The property at Kunderi 8a is designated as 95 percent residential land and 5 percent commercial land, while Tartu maantee 33 is solely commercial land. Building rights will allow for the construction of a six-story residential building with commercial premises on the mixed-use plot, and five seven-story commercial block buildings on the purely commercial property.

The site is primarily planned for commercial spaces, including offices, retail, service and catering businesses as well as a gym.

The residential building planned for the residential property will be set back from the street and feature up to 30 apartments. The lot is also planned to include up to the same number of parking spaces.

The block of five commercial buildings will be partially situated along Tartu maantee, with plans for 82 parking spaces.

Tartu maantee 33 is currently used as a paid parking lot. The Kunderi 8a property is home to the converted buildings of the former Leek Tobacco Factory, which are up to three stories tall and house retail spaces — including a Humana thrift store — as well as offices for commercial and service companies.

Both properties are owned by Helicom LLC.

The detailed plan for the site was drawn up by Entec Estonia. The initiative to create the detailed plan was first submitted by Helicom LLC in November 2007, and the planning process officially began in 2012.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

