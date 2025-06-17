Tallinn green lights Krulli Quarter development

The Tallinn city government has approved the detailed plan for the Krulli Quarter in Põhja-Tallinn, giving the green light to redevelop the historic industrial area of the Franz Krull machine factory.

The planned area, which covers 10.25 hectares, is located in the Kalamaja neighborhood between Kopli and Volta streets and the railway.

The detailed plan reallocates the current industrial land plots and creates ten plots designated for mixed residential and commercial use, two for residential use, five for commercial use, one for public buildings, one for public use, three for transport infrastructure, and one for industrial use.

The plan grants building rights for residential and commercial buildings, a kindergarten, and extensions and renovations to heritage-listed buildings. It also addresses landscaping, greenery, access roads, parking, and utility infrastructure.

Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning Madle Lippus (SDE) said opening the Krulli Quarter is an important step in the development of Tallinn.

The area's location and good public transport connections enable the creation of a new central district in Põhja-Tallinn, where jobs and services are nearby and diversity in the area is ensured, she said.

The area also includes architecturally valuable buildings from different historical periods. The surrounding zone features heritage wooden houses as well as office and industrial buildings of varying heights.

The plan was authored by Andres Alver and prepared by K-Projekt AS, while the quarter's concept was developed by the Danish architecture firm Cobe.

The proposal to initiate the detailed plan was submitted by AS Krulli Kvartal in October 2014. The detailed planning process was officially launched by order of the Tallinn city government in December 2018.

