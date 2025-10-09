X!

Gallery: 2 high-rise buildings planned for Tallinn's Volta Quarter

The new 12-story apartment buildings at the Volta site in Põhja Tallinn.
The new 12-story apartment buildings at the Volta site in Põhja Tallinn. Source: Endover
Two 12-story buildings will be constructed in the Volta Quarter (Volta kvartel) of Põhja-Tallinn and will be completed by 2027.

Named Volta SKAI, the development will be built at the intersection of Kalaranna and Krulli streets. Construction of the first phase of the project will begin at the end of this year, Real estate developer Endover said.

"The Volta Quarter and its surrounding areas are becoming the new face of one of Tallinn's central districts," said Endover CEO Roul Tutt.

The architecture was designed by ARS Projekt, whose portfolio includes the high-rise in Maakri quarter and the Rocca Towers.

The first tower of the Volta development will have approximately 80 apartments ranging in size from 35 to 155 square meters.

The average price per square meter for apartments in the Volta quarter was €5,161 last year, Endover said, citing data from Cityfy.

Tutt added that, according to various forecasts, nearly 40,000 new residents are expected to move to North Tallinn over the next five to ten years.

"Wise has moved into the area with several thousand employees, and the largest business center in Northern Europe, Kasvuhoone, is in the planning stages. By 2030, the Volta quarter and its surroundings will be home to 12,500 people and provide 11,000 jobs," Tutt explained.

As part of the quarter's development, Endover has also established two new streets in the area, Mootori and Uus-Volta.

The architecture of the quarter is being created by KOKO, APEX, and ARS Projekt architects.

Renders of the recently announced Kasvuhoone, a new tech and creativity hub to be built in Tallinn. Source: Cobe

--

Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

