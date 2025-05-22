X!

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

News
Renders of the recently announced Kasvuhoone, a new tech and creativity hub to be built in Tallinn.
Open gallery
8 photos
News

Estonian entrepreneurs Taavet Hinrikus and Sten Tamkivi are launching a new major tech hub in Põhja-Tallinn's Krulli neighborhood, aiming to bring in 100 companies and up to 1,000 employees to a 15,000-square-meter space.

Named Kasvuhoone (Estonian for "Greenhouse"), the former industrial site will be redeveloped into a mix of startup offices, creative studios, flexible workspaces as well as public areas including food vendors, small businesses and exhibition spaces, according to a press release.

The entire on-site ecosystem will encompass over 100,000 square meters of office space alongside residential quarters, covering a total area of 10 hectares.

According to Hinrikus, who leads the investment company Skaala together with Tamkivi, the planned hub is less real estate and more open space.

"Our goal is to create an ecosystem in Kasvuhoone that would help companies grow in an environment that fosters cooperation and international networking," he said.

The businessmen noted that in a deglobalizing world, Europe has a clear, largely untapped competitive advantage alongside China and the US, and that changed power dynamics have given Europe a unique can't-miss opportunity.

"Now is the right time — together with the AI revolution — to create new companies and industries that increase Europe's independence and competitiveness in the world," he emphasized.

"Europe has sufficient talent and large enough markets to build a better future for everyone," Tamkivi highlighted. "European technologies with a humanistic view have the potential to impact all of humanity over the next decade, and Estonia and more broadly the Nordics' favorable business environment would allow these companies to grow right here."

Among the first major partners to join will be the Sweden-based Norrsken Accelerator, which focuses on early-stage European startups working in sustainability and resilience. The accelerator plans to launch its program in Tallinn next year.

Design work for Kasvuhoone will be carried out by leading Danish architectural firm Cobe, which partners in Estonia with KOKO Architects.

Taavet Hinrikus and Sten Tamkivi. Source: Takuya Sogawa

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:58

ERR in Washington: Local Jews increasingly afraid

09:17

Justice minister: Most child support decisions to be made by AI

08:51

USA approves sale of Javelin missiles to Estonia Updated

08:46

Ratings: Isamaa inches up, EKRE down

08:44

Christian Veske: Tax changes to hit those already struggling the hardest

08:17

State forest manager and VKG Fiber ink memorandum for major wood chemistry plant

08:00

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

22.05

Gallery: US street photographer Bruce Gilden's new exhibition opens in Tallinn

22.05

Tallinn and Valencia sign urban innovation and entrepreneurship cooperation deal

22.05

Tartu urban space festival to explore 'city of play'

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

22.05

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

22.05

Estonia's youth unemployment doubles in less than a decade

22.05

Estonian government begins nuclear power station planning and assessment process

21.05

New Islamic congregation registration denied over application, statutes flaws

22.05

Tallinn's new trolleybuses will not arrive before next summer

22.05

Prosecutor demands 17-year prison sentence for Peterson for treason

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo