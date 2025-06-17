Tallinn to build temporary bike path through Kopli freight yard

The City of Tallinn is planning to build a temporary multiuse path — or light traffic path — through the Kopli freight yard area to connect Põhja-Tallinn's Telliskivi and Krulli Quarter. The first phase of work is slated for completion next fall.

Stretching more than a kilometer between the Pelgulinn and Kalamaja neighborhoods in Põhja-Tallinn is a closed-off section of land: the Kopli freight yard, owned by Estonian Railways (EVR). Now the city is planning to partially open it up by linking Telliskivi and the Krulli Quarter with a multiuse path.

"Current estimates suggest this simple solution will cost around €200,000," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

"It'll give people a way to bike between Telliskivi, Volta and Krulli more quickly and directly — in addition to the narrow but charming sidewalk along Kopli tänav," he added.

According to the deputy mayor, this initial solution is a temporary one, but there are plans down the line to upgrade the path with lighting and an asphalt surface.

"This is actually a pretty common practice in many European cities, where old railway embankments or tracksides are opened up [for people] to get around," explained Aksel Johannes Part, director of the Urban Environmental Planning Unit at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"One big plus is that there are few crossings with other types of traffic," Part highlighted. "Another is that you can get away from the noise."

A couple of freight trains still pass through the yard each month, so the section the city takes over will be separated from the rest.

"We have to make safety a top priority," said Kaido Aettik, infrastructure director at Estonian Railways. "That's why we'll be fencing off our property. In bigger yards, besides the regular fences, security staff also monitor cameras to keep people from entering and putting themselves at risk."

The parties involved say there's also talk about opening up and redeveloping a larger part of the freight yard. But political disagreements are holding up the planning process.

"The new comprehensive plan for Põhja-Tallinn, which is on the verge of being adopted, is still waiting... honestly, I don't even understand what it's waiting on," Pere admitted. "We could've passed it several months ago."

The new multiuse path connecting Telliskivi and the Krulli Quarter won't be finished until next fall at the earliest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!