Longer truck trains to start appearing on Estonia's roads from 2026

Longer truck-trailer combinations are expected to be seen on Estonia's roads from next year, as part of an alignment with practices across the European Union.

The government's traffic committee, which brings together ministries, local governments, and experts, chaired by Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform), has approved allowing longer vehicle combinations on Estonian roads — of up to 25.25 meters in length, compared with the current 18.75 meters.

The longer truck trailer combinations will require special permits and route-specific technical requirements.

The change reflects the use of European Modular System (EMS) vehicles, already widespread in other EU countries, including Finland and Sweden, and also, with restrictions, in Latvia, Germany, Ireland and several other member states.

Minister Leis (Reform) has said the change will lead to improved freight efficiency and reduced emissions.

The Transport Administration commissioned a recent survey, whose findings said that EMS use does not increase the risk of traffic accidents on Estonian roads, provided additional safety measures are implemented.

Johann Peetre, head of mobility planning at the Transport Administration, said: "The collected data, practical test days, and international experience demonstrate that EMS truck combinations do not inherently pose a threat to traffic safety. However, infrastructure adaptation, improved traffic management, and additional training for truck drivers are of critical importance."

According to Peetre, the adoption of EMS vehicles is an important step in increasing the competitiveness of Estonia's transport sector and helping to achieve the state's climate goals.

The study, conducted by Tallinn University of Applied Sciences, assessed the impact of EMS truck combinations up to 25 meters and 60 tons on traffic safety in Estonia. It analyzed their compatibility with road corridors, effects on other road users, and potential influence on fatalities and serious injuries.

Two test days evaluated the truck combinations' safety on public roads, with international examples like Finland and Sweden supporting their use.

The study concluded with recommendations on traffic management, infrastructure, technical standards, and driver training to ensure safe integration of EMS trucks in Estonia. Peetre added that EMS vehicles will require special permits, additional technical standards, safety systems, and public awareness campaigns to ensure safe use. The special permit system enables quick actions like temporary route bans or restrictions on non-compliant companies, proponents say.

The introduction of EMS vehicles in Estonia, supported by the government traffic committee, aligns with EU goals to improve transport efficiency and reduce environmental impact while considering Estonia's unique transport needs.

The Climate Ministry reported that the committee also reviewed a road safety program targeting no more than 22 annual traffic deaths by 2035, falling to zero by 2050, and focusing on protecting vulnerable users like children and pedestrians. To support this, the government is to increase road maintenance funding by €60–70 million annually, adding €97 million this year for upgrades.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!