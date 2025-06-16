X!

Former finance minister ordered to pay close to €5,000 for political ad

Former Estonian Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev in a Škoda ad.
Former Estonian Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev in a Škoda ad. Source: Screenshot from video.
Former Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev, who appeared in a Škoda commercial, received a directive on Friday from the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) requiring him to pay €4,983.50 to AS Rohe Auto for what was deemed a political personal advertisement.

On Friday, the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) issued a directive to Mart Võrklaev (Reform), reiterating its earlier position that his appearance in a Škoda commercial constituted personal political advertising. The committee argued that the ad focused more on Võrklaev as a public figure than on the product being advertised.

According to the ERJK, the storyline of the commercial centers on Võrklaev's political activity, with references to his former roles as rural municipality mayor and minister, as well as to the car tax.

"The purpose of the advertisement is to strengthen Mart Võrklaev's public image, not merely to promote the vehicle," the ERJK concluded.

The committee ordered Võrklaev to return what it deemed a prohibited donation — the cost of producing and distributing the Škoda ad clip, totaling €4,983.50 — to AS Rohe Auto.

Võrklaev told ERR that he intends to challenge the ERJK's directive.

"I did in fact receive the decision on Friday. As I've said before, I plan to contest it because it was not a personal political ad," the former minister said.

If Võrklaev does not agree with the ERJK's directive, he has the right to file a complaint with the Tallinn Administrative Court within 30 days of receiving the decision.

The committee also noted in its directive that, under the law, it is authorized to impose a coercive fine of up to €15,000 for noncompliance, in line with the.

If the directive is not fulfilled by the stated deadline, an initial coercive fine of €500 will apply.

Last year, Škoda dealership Rohe Auto shared the commercial — originally produced for the TV series "Alo" — on social media, with a caption encouraging people to buy a new car before the car tax takes effect.

The car tax was agreed upon by the government while Võrklaev was serving as finance minister. In the clip, Võrklaev walks into a car dealership intending to buy a vehicle, introduces himself to the show's main character and is shocked by the car's price, prompting the salesperson to suggest a cheaper alternative.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

