90% of owners paid first car tax installment by Monday's deadline

Used car lot.
Used car lot. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
As of Tuesday morning, nine in ten liable taxpayers had paid the first installment of their 2025 annual car tax, totaling more than €48 million in revenue, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) announced.

June 16 was the deadline for affected vehicle owners in Estonia to pay at least half of their annual motor vehicle tax.

"As of this morning, more than €48 million in taxes had been paid," Avely Raid-Lelov, service manager at the MTA's Income Tax Department, told ERR on Tuesday.

"The numbers are changing quickly," she continued. "Most of the outstanding amounts will likely be paid or deferred in the near future."

A total of €6.2 million currently remains unpaid, meaning vehicle owners still owe the state 11 percent of the tax.

Income Tax Department director Madis Laas said that the collection rate for the inaugural motor vehicle tax is comparable to that of other taxes. Those who have not yet paid will first be sent a reminder.

"If their tax liability still isn't paid after that, collections measures will follow," he warned. "The simplest example would be garnishing a bank account."

The MTA urges taxpayers unable to pay the first installment to request a tax deferral.

"In that case, the tax liability can be paid in installments," Rait-Lelov explained. "The quickest way to defer tax liabilities is to submit an application along with a payment schedule via our e-MTA e-services portal."

It's important to keep in mind that tax liabilities also accrue interest, but that, too, can be deferred.

While the Ministry of Finance is working on the relevant amendments, current legislation does not yet provide any tax relief for families with children, meaning the June 16 deadline to pay at least 50 percent of the tax owed applied equally to all liable payers.

Late last month, Ministry of Finance deputy secretary general Evelyn Liivamägi said the state expects to collect around €100 million in car tax this year. If planned amendments promising tax relief for families with children are passed, about €25 million is expected to be reimbursed to qualifying families at a later date.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

