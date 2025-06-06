X!

First car tax deadline fast approaching

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is reminding taxpayers that at least half of the amount of motor vehicle tax must be paid no later than Monday, 16 June.

The amount of tax in a motor vehicle tax notice includes the annual tax for all the vehicles in the name of the owner or authorised user. 

Head of the MTA's income tax department Madis Laas said: "It is possible to transfer the full amount of tax to the pre-payment account. Taxpayers who do not have the required amount in the pre-payment account yet are sent reminders via text messages and emails. On the day after the due date for payment of the tax, the required amount will be paid automatically from the funds in the prepayment account."

Motor vehicle tax is also payable by vehicle owners who have transferred their vehicle after 1 January.

According to the current Act, the obligation to pay the annual tax lies with the person who was the owner or authorised user of the vehicle on 1 January.

Laas points out that if the tax liability is not paid on time, it is possible to apply for its deferral.

"In that case, the tax liability can be paid in instalments. The fastest way to reschedule tax obligations is to submit an application together with a payment schedule in the e-services environment of the ETCB opens in a new tab," he said.

The current Motor Vehicle Tax Act does not provide incentives for families with children. This means that at least 50% of the tax amount must be paid by all taxpayers by 16 June at the latest. The amendments for families with children will take more time and are currently being prepared by the Ministry of Finance.

Scam warning

Due to the spreading scam e-mails pretending to come from the MTA or other state authorities, the agency advises customers to look at their tax notices and pay taxes in the official e-services environment.

You can find out more information here.

Editor: Helen Wright

