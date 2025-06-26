X!

Vehicles no longer allowed to park or stop on sidewalks for loading starting July

Packages (photo is illustrative).
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Starting in July, vehicles will no longer be allowed to park or stop on sidewalks for loading and unloading goods. The legislative amendment is intended to improve pedestrian traffic safety on sidewalks but will also make urban freight transport more complicated and expensive.

Until now, traffic law permitted vehicles to stop on sidewalks for loading or unloading, provided that a 1.5-meter-wide path was left clear for pedestrians. But starting in July, even that exception will no longer apply. According to the Ministry of Climate, the change represents the removal of a special exemption.

"At times, this exemption may have been abused. It allowed vehicles to stop on sidewalks for the moment of loading or unloading, but not for extended periods when goods are also being transported elsewhere — that would constitute parking," said Hindrek Allvee, adviser at the Ministry of Climate's roads and railways department.

According to Urmas Uudemets, CEO of logistics company Via 3L, transport companies were only nominally involved in the legislative process. The change will make delivering goods more difficult, particularly in central Tallinn but also across the rest of Estonia.

"So what are we supposed to do now? Park the vehicle 100–200 meters away and start carting pallets of goods to stores? Or imagine blocking the bus lane in front of the Forum center on Narva maantee. We'll definitely need more transport workers for large-volume deliveries. Another issue is that a single vehicle will now be able to serve far fewer customers if it has to deliver from farther away. And then there's the question of what our law enforcement authorities are going to do about this," Uudemets said.

Delivery van parked on the sidewalk in Tallinn. Source: ERR

Allvee noted that municipalities should create designated loading zones along roadways or mark safe locations for this purpose using signage and road surface markings. Local governments were given one year to implement the changes. The Tallinn city government, however, is asking for more time.

"You can't rebuild 1,700 streets in Tallinn in just one year. We've created parking and loading zones for some companies, but we obviously can't cover all of Tallinn with such solutions. This change was definitely premature," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

