Vehicles face sidewalk parking ban from July 1

Vehicles will no longer be able to stop or park on sidewalks, even for loading goods, from July 1 under a new rule to increase traffic safety. However, local governments say they have not been able to create additional infrastructure for companies to operate.

From the start of next month, vehicles will not be allowed to stop on sidewalks. This was previously allowed as long as a 1.5-meter-wide footpath remained for pedestrians and the vehicle did not stop closer than 15 meters to a public transport stop.

"The broader goal of prohibiting stopping on sidewalks is to ensure the safety of vulnerable road users and their ability to move safely on the roads designated for them," said Hindrek Allvee, adviser at the Ministry of Climate's roads and railways department

There have been several cases where vehicles stopping on sidewalks have hit or endangered pedestrians, he said.

Possibilities to stop on the sidewalk have already been significantly limited as local governments have started to convert footpaths into bicycle and pedestrian paths, Allvee added.

Stopping a vehicle for loading goods on these paths is already banned.

"For loading goods, the driver of a vehicle must henceforth find a suitable parking spot or stop the vehicle in a place allowed for that purpose by a traffic control device," he said.

Local governments can develop infrastructure to help companies, such as delegating specific areas for stopping and loading.

Tallinn cannot make loading zones

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), who is responsible for transport, said the capital has not been able to create loading spaces.

He blamed former climate minister, and current prime minister, Kristen Michal (Reform.)

"These possibilities are limited. The question arises whether former climate minister Kristen Michal really thought the legislative amendment through properly, because it's not possible to rebuild 1,400 streets in a year – in Tallinn, typically only three streets are reconstructed per year," Järvan said.

The deputy mayor said businesses will be hit the hardest by the change.

"Goods will be carried long distances on foot, which drives up logistics service prices. Or vehicles will be left stopped on the road, which increases the time cars spend in traffic," he said.

Järvan acknowledged that although a person died as a result of a vehicle maneuvering on a sidewalk, and stressed that it was a great loss, the amendment still should have been thought through more carefully.

DPD: prices may rise

DPD delivery company head Remo Kirss also believes prices could rise: "Running around buildings takes time, and that ends up reflected in prices for the end consumer."

He also urged Tallinn to make dedicated loading zones.

"It's possible to create such dedicated areas, just like it's been done for e-scooters. Those have been placed on the roadway and on separation islands. We've made similar proposals to the city of Tallinn – these could be used by transport companies when space is available, taking turns, but unfortunately, this has not been implemented," said Kirss.

He is also skeptical that the ban will solve traffic issues.

"It creates an effect where the work intensity of couriers seems to drop if they cannot stop everywhere. Then they deliver less with one vehicle, and more vehicles will appear in city traffic. Traffic density increases and it becomes even harder to find places to stop or park," said Kirss.

He said it was difficult to prepare for the ban as it affects all vehicles: "There's really no good alternative when offering moving services to office buildings."

Police: Local government must enforce the law

Police Lieutenant Colonel Taavi Kirss said the amendment is important as it makes the urban space safer. Discussions have been held with local government and companies involved in commercial transport.

He said local governments must ensure that the new rule is not ignored. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will penalize those who break the law.

The PPA has also been criticized for parking on sidewalks. Kirss said sometimes law enforcement officers often have no other choice.

"We always try to be an example to the Estonian people in our words and actions. Police officers do not wish to drive or park a patrol car on the sidewalk or bike lane. But sometimes such situations are unavoidable," the officer said.

Kirss gave examples of call-outs where time plays a crucial role, such as "apprehending a criminal, resolving a domestic violence incident, or saving someone's life and health."

"Nor is it always possible for us, while conducting traffic surveillance or maintaining public order, to stop on the edge of the road in such a way that we do not significantly obstruct traffic or create dangerous situations," added the police lieutenant colonel.

