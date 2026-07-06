Speeding fines fall even before speed camera warning signs installed

Although warning signs for mobile speed cameras will not appear on roads until August 1, the number of traffic fines has already declined as the enforcement threshold for mobile speed cameras has been raised to 6 km/h over the limit.

Starting August 1, police will begin placing warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras. Last week, the enforcement threshold for mobile speed cameras also changed. Instead of issuing fines for speeds as little as 3 kilometers per hour over the limit, police will now send penalty notices only for violations of 6 kilometers per hour or more.

Taavi Kirss, head of traffic enforcement at the Police and Border Guard Board, said the change has already resulted in fewer traffic fines. He noted that minor speeding violations previously accounted for nearly half of all fines issued.

According to Kirss, younger drivers are not the biggest speeders, with the problem affecting middle-aged motorists more. "The person most likely to cause a traffic accident while driving is a 40-year-old man," he said.

Kirss said traffic on major highways has been relatively calm. At the moment, however, the biggest problems are occurring on secondary roads where older drivers who may fail to notice they must yield are pulling out in front of other vehicles.

Motorcyclists are also a cause for concern. "Every summer we run into cases where a motorcyclist decides to exceed the speed limit by so much that they lose control of the vehicle and, unfortunately, are killed in a traffic accident," Kirss said.

He added that police have, for years, received information about groups of people who enjoy speeding on public roads at night. Kirss said there have been encouraging signs when it comes to drag racing events and car meets, as organizers have begun registering their events and operating within the law.

"The reality is that one of today's problems is young people going for group drives, heading into residential neighborhoods to drift and speed, disturbing residents' peace," he said. In such cases, people should call the police.

Kirss said preventive work plays a key role in Estonia's approach to road safety. Police monitor the driving behavior of companies with large vehicle fleets by tracking traffic fines issued to their drivers. Officers then meet with company management to discuss ways to improve driving behavior.

Taavi Kirss. Source: Owe Petersell/ERR

"I've been pleasantly surprised by how seriously companies take this. They talk to their employees and try to find solutions," Kirss said. He believes Estonia's traffic culture is continuing to improve.

Police also contact high-risk drivers directly, inviting them to a police station to discuss their driving behavior and its actual or potential consequences on the road.

Another measure is the "cooling-off stop," which Kirss said is unique to Estonia. "Police stop drivers who are traveling up to 20 kilometers per hour over the speed limit and the driver is given the opportunity, in the officer's presence, to reflect on their own behavior," he explained. Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 kilometers per hour are instead subject to misdemeanor proceedings

Volunteer police officers also conduct speed checks at locations identified by local communities as traffic trouble spots where they measure vehicle speeds and speak with drivers.

In June, the Riigikogu passed legislation requiring police to warn drivers in advance of mobile speed camera enforcement.

Under the law, warning signs must be placed 300 to 500 meters before a speed measurement point outside built-up areas and 150 to 300 meters before the enforcement location within built-up areas.

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