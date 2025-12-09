No average speed cameras in Estonia's new traffic safety program

The government is set to approve a traffic safety program through 2035 on Thursday. Unlike the initial vision, it excludes average speed cameras.

Last fall, the Transport Administration wanted to install average speed cameras on 14 road sections. While the agency says the goal remains the same, these cameras are not included in the next 10-year traffic safety program.

"This isn't a measure of major importance, meaning it doesn't have that much of an impact and it's not on our current list of priorities," said Minister of Regional Affairs and Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform).

Asked whether average speed cameras would be introduced on Estonian roads in the next decade, Leis replied that not in the near future. "On the contrary, where possible, we'll build proper roads so we don't have to over-monitor people," he added.

"We're also not ready to measure average speeds today. We don't have the equipment or firm agreements in place. Still, the option hasn't been ruled out in the vision document as part of improving technical oversight," said Priit Sauk, director general of the Transport Administration.

Over the past five years, 50 to 69 people have died on Estonian roads annually. Both the number of accidents and injuries has been on the rise. Dago Antov, a senior research fellow in transport at TalTech, said international experience shows that average speed cameras help reduce traffic fatalities, by as much as 20 percent annually in Lithuania's case.

"Five to ten years ago, Lithuania had the worst traffic safety record in Europe. Now, they've surpassed Estonia in terms of safety. So I really wouldn't throw this idea away — the question is how much political support it can gather," Antov said.

There are also other proposals the upcoming traffic safety program does not address. According to the infrastructure minister, stricter regulations for electric scooter users are already in the works. For example, youths under 15 would need a bicycle license to operate one.

The Transport Administration also wants traffic safety to receive more attention in schools.

"Why not make bike safety training in grades four or five recommended or even mandatory? A lot of it is already done voluntarily. If I'm not mistaken, around 12,000 children a year take part in these courses with our support. But how many follow through and actually get a bicycle license? Not that many," said Sauk.

The Ministry of Climate will present the traffic safety program for 2026–2035 to the government on Thursday.

