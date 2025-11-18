Estonia mulling electric scooters ban for under 10-year-olds

The Ministry of Climate is reviewing e-scooter regulations, considering age and ID checks and a ban on riders under 10, Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis said.

Leis responded to a parliamentary inquiry from MP Aleksandr Tšaplõgin, saying the Ministry of Climate is considering requiring rental companies to implement reliable age and identity verification measures.

"In implementing such a proposal, we must consider not only improved road safety but also the impact on service providers who would need to develop a user-friendly technical solution and be given enough time to implement it. It's also important to remember that light vehicles are an environmentally friendly form of transport and should generally be encouraged. The goal of any changes should be to strike a balance that supports both safety and ease of use," Leis said.

According to Leis, the climate ministry is also considering introducing a minimum age requirement for light vehicle users and expanding the need for a driving permit.

"Under current rules, light vehicle users between the ages of 10 and 15 must have a bicycle permit to ride on the roadway. Children under 10 are not allowed to operate a light vehicle independently on the road. The ministry is now considering a ban on children under 10 riding light vehicles not only on the road, but also on paths intended for pedestrians and cyclists," he said.

Also under consideration, according to Leis, is requiring a bicycle permit to ride on pedestrian and cyclist paths. "We're also exploring ways to raise awareness among parents and distribute informational materials in schools," he added.

Under current rules, a person must be at least 14 to operate a low-speed moped, and this age requirement applies to riding on roadways, bike lanes and shared pedestrian-cyclist paths. Riding low-speed mopeds on sidewalks or pedestrian-only paths is not allowed. In addition, 14- and 15-year-old riders must have a bicycle permit to use any of those permitted routes.

Minister: Requirements must match realistic traffic conditions

In a comment to ERR, Leis emphasized that the use of light vehicles and low-speed mopeds is not play but a form of road use governed by rules and risks. He said the rising number of accidents involving children and young people shows that current age limits, permit requirements and training standards need to be reassessed to reflect today's traffic realities. He added that the climate ministry submitted preliminary proposals to the Traffic Commission in October and those discussions are now continuing.

"For example, some service providers have set the minimum age for e-scooter use at 18, but they don't verify compliance. That's why we've discussed introducing a requirement to prevent light vehicles or low-speed mopeds from ending up in the hands of inexperienced users. Service providers typically check users' identity using Mobile ID or Smart-ID solutions," Leis said.

Regarding the bicycle permit requirement, Leis clarified that the focus for now is on light vehicle users between the ages of 10 and 15 riding on pedestrian and cyclist paths. "For bicycle use, the current rule would remain in place, meaning a permit is required only if a 10- to 15-year-old wants to ride on the roadway," the minister added.

Leis said that one option under discussion is setting a minimum age of 10 for all light vehicle users, mirroring the current minimum for bicycle riders. "This would apply everywhere — sidewalks, bike paths and roadways. In both this and the previous example, the Police and Border Guard Board would be responsible for enforcing the rules, as in other areas of traffic regulation," Leis said.

As for the specifics — what exact measures and obligations may be adopted — Leis said it's too early to say.

"We're currently gathering additional proposals, after which we'll assess their impact on safety and decide which changes to move forward with. All stakeholders are welcome to submit their suggestions to the Ministry of Climate and once a draft bill is ready, it will go through the usual public consultation process," he said.

