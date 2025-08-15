X!

Bolt Drive rental cars in Estonia to start monitoring drivers' habits

A Bolt Drive car in Tallinn.
A Bolt Drive car in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Bolt Drive is rolling out a new feature in Estonia that gives drivers feedback on the safety of their driving after each trip. Drivers whose records show excessive sudden braking or aggressive maneuvers may temporarily lose access to the rental cars.

Starting Wednesday, Bolt Drive vehicles will feature a safety system that monitors driver behavior through in-car devices and provides renters with feedback after each trip.

Each driver receives a score based on sudden braking and accelerations, aggressive maneuvers and other risky behaviors. If the score indicates unsafe driving, Bolt may temporarily limit the user's access to its rental cars. Conversely, safe driving increases the score and unlocks extra benefits for the user.

Diane Palev, Bolt's communications specialist, told ERR that no benefits or restrictions will be applied based on the driving score — for now.

"This is a new solution, and we want to give customers time to get used to it," Palev said. "We can refine it internally if needed. Our priority is to ensure the system is fully reliable and trustworthy."

The company has not yet finalized the exact bonuses or restrictions involved in the new system, but Palev said various options are under consideration.

"Potential benefits could include discounts, additional booking options or access to higher-end vehicles," she explained. "As a restriction, we might temporarily limit a user's access to the Bolt Drive platform."

Maksim Palonen, head of Bolt Drive Estonia, said the system aims to promote responsible driving.

"Most responses to unsafe driving are reactive," Palonen noted. "Our goal is to help people develop safe driving habits before crashes happen. This is a smarter, more responsible way to use technology to make cities safer."

Bolt has already tested the driver score feature with some users and reported that speeding dropped by 16 percent and risky maneuvers by 7 percent as a result.

E-scooters warnings reduce risky riding

For its electric scooters, Bolt has used a similar "Reckless Rider" score since 2023. The system has three warning levels.

"Unlike the Bolt Drive score, it doesn't give a numerical rating," Palev noted. "Instead, it issues warnings if needed."

With the Reckless Rider system, scooter riders first receive a notification warning that their riding behavior is dangerous and are prompted to ride more safely. If the rider doesn't adjust their behavior, Bolt can limit the scooter's speed to 10 km/h. If that still doesn't work, the rider will receive a temporary ban.

Palev said this warning system has significantly reduced risky rides, particularly on short trips.

Bolt Drive operates 900 rental cars in Estonia, including electric vehicles and cargo vans.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

