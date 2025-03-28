Wolt, Bolt say not responsible for unroadworthy courier vehicles

Food couriers with expired vehicle technical inspections and other safety concerns are not the responsibility of the two main platforms providing such services in Estonia, the companies say, according to Tartu Postimees .

The paper reported that for several months now, a certain food courier has been driving with a car which lacks a valid technical inspection and has defects including a worn handbrake, rusted bodywork, and emissions which exceed the legal limit – to the extent that the driver has been fined by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) yet still continues on his delivery rounds in the same vehicle.

Both Bolt, an Estonian company, and the Finnish-owned Wolt, have stated that couriers constitute independent business partners meaning they are responsible for their vehicles' upkeep, and since neither company has a law enforcement or oversight role, the issue lies outside their auspices.

Wolt and Bolt have also stressed that they only request vehicle information in order to determine delivery parameters such as capacity and time taken to deliver.

Both companies say that they send out safety reminders to their partners, but ultimately rely on the authorities for compliance.

