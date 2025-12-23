Bolt to suspend car and electric scooter rentals for New Year's

The taxi and rental company Bolt will suspend its car and scooter rental services over New Year's, citing a desire to prevent intoxicated individuals from getting behind the wheel of its vehicles.

Bolt will suspend its Bolt Drive car rental service and electric scooter and bicycle rentals over New Year's, aiming to ensure people get home safely from parties and to prevent situations where individuals drive or use scooters while under the influence of alcohol, the company's spokesperson said.

"New Year's Eve is, of course, a time for celebration, which often includes alcohol consumption. We want everyone to get home safely, so we urge people not to drive and instead choose another means of transport, such as a taxi," said Bolt Drive Estonia head Deniss Osman in a press release.

Bolt Drive will be unavailable from 11 p.m. on December 31 until 6 a.m. on January 1. Bolt's scooter and bike rental service will be suspended from 9 p.m. on December 31 until 8 a.m. on January 1.

Customers who rent a car or scooter before the cutoff time can continue using it and complete their ride during the suspension period. However, no new rentals can be initiated during that time, the company clarified.

"This year, we've made a strong effort to promote safe and responsible use of our services. Bolt Drive introduced a driving score feature, which led to a 12 percent reduction in accidents and traffic violations within just a few months. We also replaced many of the vehicles in our fleet with new ones that provide audible speed warnings," Osman explained.

On the micromobility side, accidents involving Bolt scooters fell by 10 percent. Bolt's ride-hailing service also added an in-app audio recording feature during rides, allowing both drivers and passengers to record audio, helping ensure the safety of all parties.

