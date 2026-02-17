X!

Tallinn wants electric scooter rules enshrined in the law

Rental moped and electric bikes in Tallinn.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
E-scooter and moped rental companies are gearing up for the new season and want to review rules with Tallinn officials, while the city says traffic laws should be set nationally.

Last spring, Tallinn introduced rules for e-scooters covering speed limits and parking.

On Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse will meet representatives of Bolt, Ride Mobility and Rekola to review key issues with rental firms ahead of the new season.

"Traffic safety is the most important thing: the speed limits set by the city, parking conditions and standards. We want rental companies to also raise their customers' awareness of how to park, how to choose speeds, where different nighttime speed limits apply and what restrictions are in place in the Old Town," Jesse said.

"We will certainly stress that where parking areas are designated, especially in Kesklinn and Kadriorg, users may only end their ride in the specified parking zones," the deputy mayor added.

In a written response, Bolt's scooter operations manager Karl Apsolon said the company wants to discuss various speed limits at the meeting. Currently, citywide speed restrictions apply to rental companies across the entire Kesklinn district, even though there are many bike paths there where light vehicles can travel comfortably and safely.

According to Apsolon, the goal is to work with the city government to map out how to make getting around the area more convenient for people without compromising road safety.

Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse also emphasized that traffic safety depends on every road user.

"E-scooter and small moped riders must follow traffic rules. When passing pedestrians, they must slow down. They must not cross at a red light or weave between cars — that is unacceptable," Jesse warned.

Jesse said the Traffic Act should also be amended to allow local governments to better regulate the rental and movement of e-scooters and small mopeds.

"The Traffic Act should set limits and there should probably be operating licenses. I would even say that a helmet requirement should be written into law, so that in the future wearing a helmet would be mandatory when renting a scooter or small moped. At present, that is not stipulated in the Traffic Act," Jesse said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mirjam Mäekivi

